Isuzu V-Cross 2026 Launched in India with Standard 4x4 – Price Starts at ₹25.50 Lakh
Isuzu launches the 2026 V-Cross in India starting at ₹25.50 lakh with standard 4x4 across all variants, updated styling, a larger touchscreen, improved tech features, and the same reliable diesel engine.
Image Credit : Google
Isuzu V-Cross 2026
Japanese company Isuzu just launched its 2026 V-Cross pickup. The ex-showroom price for this beast starts at ₹25.50 lakh.
Image Credit : Google
Standard 4x4 in all variants
This time, Isuzu has made some big changes. They've discontinued the 4x2 model, so the 2026 V-Cross now comes with a standard 4x4 system in all variants. In India, it goes head-to-head with the Toyota Hilux.
Image Credit : Google
New front bumper design
The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross gets a new front bumper design with less cladding and a black lip. While the LED projector headlamps and lower fog lamps are the same as before, Isuzu has removed the skid plate.
Image Credit : Google
New 18-inch alloy wheels
The new V-Cross sports fresh 18-inch alloy wheels. The company has also given it a cleaner, simpler body design by removing the old black wheel arches and side cladding.
Image Credit : Google
10.3-inch floating touchscreen
You'll find the biggest changes inside the cabin. Isuzu has replaced the old 9-inch screen with a new 10.3-inch floating touchscreen. It also supports wireless connectivity for both Apple and Android phones. The interior feels simpler now, as they've removed some of the distinct colour trims.
Image Credit : Google
Features
In terms of tech, the truck gets a 360-degree camera, an 8-speaker audio system, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). For safety, it comes with six airbags, stability and traction control, and hill descent assist.
Image Credit : our own
Engine
Under the hood, the Isuzu V-Cross uses the same 1.9-litre, 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine. This motor produces 161 bhp of power and 360 Nm of torque. You can get it with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox, along with a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system.
Image Credit : our own
Variants and colour options
The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross comes in three variants: 4WD MT Z, 4WD MT Z Prestige, and 4WD AT Z Prestige. You can choose from seven different colours: Silky White Pearl, Black Mica, Red Spinel Mica, Nautilus Blue, Splash White, Galena Grey, and Silver Metallic.
