5 5 Image Credit : Google

Special offer on e-Access purchase

Suzuki has also tied up with companies for special loan schemes, helping you save up to Rs. 9,800 with interest rates starting from just 5.99%. If you already own a Suzuki vehicle, you get a Rs. 10,000 loyalty bonus when you buy the E-Access. That's a total saving of Rs. 19,800! New customers get a Rs. 7,000 welcome offer, plus a free extended warranty worth Rs. 4,000, which is valid for 7 years or 80,000 km.