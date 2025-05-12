The Tata Altroz facelift is set to launch in India on May 22, 2025. Expect exterior and interior visual enhancements, including updated LED headlamps, a redesigned bumper, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

Tata Motors is now prepared to introduce the eagerly anticipated Altroz makeover in India after teaser images and testing footage. According to reports, May 22, 2025, has been chosen as the launch date. The business may begin booking the model the same day it is formally released.

Based on the spy photographs and viral images, the next version is probably going to have some notable exterior and interior visual changes, as well as maybe some new functionality.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Here's what you can expect

The redesigned Altroz is anticipated to include a new front bumper with an updated LED headlamp arrangement, along with trademark style DRLS and the same type fog lights at the bottom, based on information that was revealed in the teaser or made accessible online.

It will have a little better, crisper design than the current model. It will appear bolder and more aggressive in the category as a result. Customers may also anticipate some minor cosmetic changes from the side profile, which will have door handles of the same body color and respectably sized cladding.

Speaking of the cabin, it will have several new amenities, including a new multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging, automated temperature control, a larger touchscreen infotainment system that supports all wireless vehicle connect technologies, and more. The more expensive models may also include a sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Since nothing will be changed under the hood, the Altroz facelift will continue to employ the same 1.5-liter diesel, 1.2-liter gasoline, and 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine.