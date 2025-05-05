Grab the deal: Tata Punch EV gets MASSIVE discounts of up to Rs 1.40 lakh this May
Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs 1.40 lakh on the Punch EV in May 2025. Customers can take advantage of this offer and save big when purchasing a Punch EV.
Planning to buy a new electric car? Here's good news. Tata Motors is offering amazing discounts on its electric SUV, the Punch EV, in May 2025. Customers can save up to Rs 1.40 lakh during this period.
Currently, the MY2024 Tata Punch EV has a maximum discount of Rs1.40 lakh. Meanwhile, customers can save up to Rs 50,000 on the 2025 edition. For more details, contact your nearest dealership. The Tata Punch EV has two battery packs.
The first battery has a capacity of 25 kWh, producing a maximum power of 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The second battery has a capacity of 35 kWh, producing a maximum power of 122 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque.
The smaller battery model offers a range of 315 km on a single charge, while the larger battery model offers a range of 421 km.
The Punch EV boasts features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air purifier, and sunroof. For safety, it includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera. The ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh.