Currently, the MY2024 Tata Punch EV has a maximum discount of Rs1.40 lakh. Meanwhile, customers can save up to Rs 50,000 on the 2025 edition. For more details, contact your nearest dealership. The Tata Punch EV has two battery packs.

The first battery has a capacity of 25 kWh, producing a maximum power of 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The second battery has a capacity of 35 kWh, producing a maximum power of 122 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque.

The smaller battery model offers a range of 315 km on a single charge, while the larger battery model offers a range of 421 km.