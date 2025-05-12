Tata Curvv becomes costlier: Rs 17,000 hike hits all but base variant
Tata Motors has revised the pricing for its Curvv SUV. The price hike comes shortly after a similar increase for the Tigor sedan. This impacts the cost of the company's first coupe SUV.
India's Safest Car
Tata Motors
Tata Curvv Price Increase: The Curvv, Tata's first coupe SUV, has become more expensive. The company has increased the car's price by Rs 17,000. The updated price is reflected on the website.
Tata Curvv Interior
The base variant's price remains unchanged. However, prices have increased for other variants, starting from the second base model. The Curvv Pure Plus and Smart Diesel variants see no price change. All other variants have a price increase ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 17,000. Prices for automatic and CNG variants have been updated.
Safest Car in India
Tata Curvv Price: The base variant starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2L turbo petrol manual ranges from Rs 11.30 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The automatic version costs between Rs 12.67 lakh and Rs 16.37 lakh.
The 125PS manual variant is priced from Rs 14.20 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh, while the automatic version ranges from Rs 16.70 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The 1.5L turbo diesel manual costs between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 17.83 lakh, and the automatic version is priced from Rs 14.30 lakh to Rs 19.33 lakh. The Curvv competes with the Citroen C3 Aircross.