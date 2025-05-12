Tata Curvv Price: The base variant starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.2L turbo petrol manual ranges from Rs 11.30 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The automatic version costs between Rs 12.67 lakh and Rs 16.37 lakh.

The 125PS manual variant is priced from Rs 14.20 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh, while the automatic version ranges from Rs 16.70 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The 1.5L turbo diesel manual costs between Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 17.83 lakh, and the automatic version is priced from Rs 14.30 lakh to Rs 19.33 lakh. The Curvv competes with the Citroen C3 Aircross.