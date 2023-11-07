Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Swift to Baleno & Jimny: 7 Maruti Suzuki cars with best festive offers and discounts

    With approximately 200,000 units sold last month, Maruti Suzuki is still the market leader in India. The company is now giving holiday season discounts through Arena and Nexa channels. Here's everything you need to know.
     

    Swift to Baleno Jimny 7 Maruti Suzuki cars with best festive offers and discounts gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    Diwali is around the corner and Maruti Suzuki is flooding the market with festival discounts. Maruti Suzuki continues to be the largest carmaker in the country, as it sold nearly 2 lakh units last month. Maruti Suzuki is now running promotions on practically the whole Nexa lineup. The carmaker is not offering any benefits whatsoever on the Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx, XL6, and Ertiga. The company is selling its cars through Arena and Nexa channels. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    The Nexa's best-selling model, the Baleno, continues to rank in the top five most popular automobiles in India. There are several discounts on the high-end hatchback in an effort to increase sales. The highest variety, the Alpha, may be exchanged for up to Rs 25,000 and has a fixed cash-off of Rs 10,000. There are manual and AMT versions included in the package. The business is offering an exchange incentive of up to Rs 25,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000 on the remaining Baleno models.

    Also Read | Bharat NCAP to begin crash testing from December 15; Tata SUVs to be first in line

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki increased the range of discounts on the Ignis, with the base version now eligible for savings of up to Rs 75,000. This includes a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000 and a flat cash discount of Rs 35,000 that may be combined with an exchange incentive of up to Rs 30,000. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is providing discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on the Ignis Limited Edition (Sigma SE) and about Rs 55,500 off the Ignis Limited Edition (Delta SE). 

    The Ignis Limited Edition (Delta SE) variant offers Rs. 15,500 as a cash discount, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 and a corporate rebate of up to Rs 10,000.  In contrast, the Ignis Limited Edition (Sigma SE) comes with a Rs 5,000 cash discount, a Rs 30,000 exchange offer, and a Rs 10,000 corporate incentive.

    Also Read | Six airbags will NOT be mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    You're in luck if you're looking for a serious off-road vehicle. On the Jimny Zeta model, Maruti Suzuki is giving customers savings of up to Rs 1 lakh. A cash discount of about Rs 50,000 was also included in this deal, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 50,000. However, the Alpha version only provides a Rs 20,000 exchange offer. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    One of the most reasonably priced cars available is the Ciaz, and Maruti Suzuki is further sweetening the pot with a discount of up to Rs 43,000. This comprises a corporate discount of Rs 3000, an exchange offers of approximately 25,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

    Also Read | 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India; Check what's new, price & other details

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    It is possible to save a total of Rs 49,000 when purchasing the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The company is offering an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000 in addition to a cash benefit of up to Rs 30,000. On some trims, a corporate incentive of Rs 4,000 is also available.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Maruti Suzuki Swift, the most enjoyable hatchback under Rs 10 lakh, is also offered with incentives of up to Rs 49,000, which include an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    For the Celerio range, there's a cash discount of Rs 35,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 4,000, and an exchange incentive of Rs 20,000. The AMT versions, however, are not eligible for a monetary reduction. Additionally, there are CNG trim options for the Celerio. Furthermore, it has a stated mileage of 25.24 km/l.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4999 Check features how to install more gcw

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4,999; Check features, how to install & more

    Bharat NCAP to begin crash testing from December 15 Tata SUVs to be first in line gcw

    Bharat NCAP to begin crash testing from December 15; Tata SUVs to be first in line

    Queen Elizabeth II third gen Range Rover with unique features hits auction market Check details gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II's third-gen Range Rover with unique features hits auction market; Check details

    Bengaluru's vintage car rally drives home message of wildlife conservation - WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru's vintage car rally drives home message of wildlife conservation - WATCH

    India first hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus to run from September 25

    India's first hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus to run from September 25

    Recent Stories

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read ATG

    The Crown season 6: Dominic West explored Prince Charles' darkest hour after Princess Diana's death; Read

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG spy universe is all set to surprise his fans this Diwali RBA

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan's OG spy universe is all set to surprise his fans this Diwali

    ODI World Cup 2023: England and Netherlands battle for Champions Trophy qualification osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England and Netherlands battle for Champions Trophy qualification

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video AJR

    Centre issues advisory to social media sites on Deepfake disinformation after Rashmika Mandanna video

    A month on, Israel's most devastating war in Gaza is poised to escalate further snt

    A month on, Israel's most devastating war in Gaza is poised to escalate further

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon