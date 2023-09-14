Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Six airbags will NOT be mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

    The government's stance aligns with its belief in empowering both manufacturers and consumers to make choices that best suit their needs. Initially, the plan to enforce the installation of six airbags in eight-seater vehicles was slated for October 1, 2022. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on September 13, declared the government's decision to withdraw the mandatory requirement of six airbags in cars. This move comes as consumers exhibit growing awareness and a preference for vehicles equipped with this safety feature. Gadkari emphasized the shift in consumer behaviour, stating, "Now people are cautious. Whichever car has six airbags, people will prefer to take that car. It’s up to the manufacturers and people to decide. Everyone is making it, don’t need to make it mandatory. We don’t want to make (six airbags rule) mandatory."

    However, due to the prevailing global supply chain challenges impacting the automotive industry, this mandate was rescheduled to October 1, 2023.

    Gadkari had earlier commented on this decision on Twitter, noting, "Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023."

    Airbags serve as crucial safety systems, mitigating the impact between vehicle occupants and the vehicle's structure during accidents, thereby reducing the risk of severe injuries.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
    Video Icon