Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bharat NCAP to begin crash testing from December 15; Tata SUVs to be first in line

    Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts, which were recently tested at Global NCAP, will also be crash-tested at Bharat NCAP. 5 key tests will be conducted: frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, electronic stability control and pedestrian-compliant front design.

    Bharat NCAP to begin crash testing from December 15 Tata SUVs to be first in line gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Under India’s first car-safety rating programme, more than three dozen cars, largely from Japanese, Korean, and Indian manufacturers, will begin crash testing on December 15, 2023. In August 2023, India started the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme, or Bharat NCAP. It is adapted for Indian standards based on the Global NCAP. Raising the national car industry's safety standards is the aim of this programme.

    The Bharat NCAP entered into force on October 1 of this year, according to The Economic Times (ET). However, a government official stated that the seasonal holidays were the cause for the delay, and the safety standard testing will not start until after Diwali in December. According to media reports, the official said, "We have received an excellent response from the car manufacturers, and all of them are vying for a five-star rating even though the safety ratings are not mandatory."

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's third-gen Range Rover with unique features hits auction market; Check details

    India now mandates mandatory crash test criteria for automobiles to guarantee structural safety. A car's BNCAP rating is based on three factors: adult occupant protection (AOP), child occupant protection (COP), and safety assist technologies (SAT).

    Automakers and importers must file an application on Form 70-A to the Center-designated authorities. Depending on how well they do in the testing, the authorities will score the automobiles using the Automotive Indian Standard (AIS) star system, which has a range of zero to five.

    Also Read | 2023 Audi Q5 limited edition launched, price starts at Rs 69.72 lakh; Check out specs, design & more

    According to a different reports, Tata Motors is the first company to apply for a BNCAP rating. According to the source, the company's newly released Harrier and Safari will also undergo crash testing first. Mahindra & Mahindra will submit four cars, while Hyundai Motor India and Maruti Suzuki India will each submit three. 

    On the other hand, European carmakers such as Stellantis Group, Renault India, and Skoda Auto Volkswagen India are delaying getting their vehicles safety-rated at this time.

     

    Also Read | Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Queen Elizabeth II third gen Range Rover with unique features hits auction market Check details gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II's third-gen Range Rover with unique features hits auction market; Check details

    Bengaluru's vintage car rally drives home message of wildlife conservation - WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru's vintage car rally drives home message of wildlife conservation - WATCH

    India first hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus to run from September 25

    India's first hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus to run from September 25

    2023 Audi Q5 limited edition launched price starts at Rs 69 72 lakh Check out specs design more gcw

    2023 Audi Q5 limited edition launched, price starts at Rs 69.72 lakh; Check out specs, design & more

    Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru vkp

    Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ vma

    Sushmita Sen gets candid on taking '8 year long hiatus' from acting - READ

    football ISL 2023-24: Des Buckingham proud of Mumbai City's comeback win against Punjab FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Des Buckingham proud of Mumbai City's comeback win against Punjab FC; WATCH highlights

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April rkn

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own RKK

    'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra fails to tell his narrative, biopic is more of Arthur Road Jail than his own

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES] ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: SRK makes second appearance of the day to greet fans outside Mannat [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon