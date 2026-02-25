Jeep India launches the Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition, a tribute to the iconic 1941 Willys MB. Limited to just 41 units, it features exclusive styling, adventure-ready upgrades, and optional accessories.

Jeep India has brought back the super exclusive Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition. This beast is a modern-day tribute to the tough, no-nonsense 1941 Willys MB – the original, battle-tested 4x4 that cemented Jeep's place in history. Remember the 2025 Willys '41 Special Edition? It sold out in just seven days! This time, the new Willys 41 is back with even more authentic, old-school details and a bunch of new features for today's adventure junkies, all while honouring its legendary roots.

Now, here's the catch – only 41 units are up for grabs across the country. The Wrangler Willys 41 is based on the 2.0 Rubicon variant. You can get it at any Jeep dealership in India for a limited time by paying a premium of ₹2,00,000 over the Rubicon's price. And if you want to deck it out further, there's an optional accessories kit available for a special price of ₹3,60,000.

Key Features

The Wrangler Willys 41 comes loaded with features built for adventure. You get cool stuff like motorized side steps and an integrated digital video recorder. The optional kit we mentioned earlier includes a roof carrier with a built-in side ladder and a Sunrider rooftop. These add-ons make the Willys 41 2.0 even more practical and give it that classic, iconic look. Basically, it's not just for show; it's ready for action. This optional kit is perfect for those who love to explore, as these accessories really boost the Wrangler's reputation for open-air driving and being ready for any adventure you throw at it.