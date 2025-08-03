Maruti Suzuki is launching a new SUV on September 3, 2025. Speculation points towards it being the Escudo, a mid-size hybrid SUV based on the Grand Vitara, or potentially the electric eVitara.

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch a new SUV on September 3, 2025. While official details are scarce, reports suggest it could be named the Maruti Escudo, likely a mid-size hybrid SUV based on the Grand Vitara.

Recent spy images show a distinct 'E' badge near the vehicle's nameplate, suggesting a possible electric Grand Vitara or the Maruti Escudo launching as the eVitarra. Official confirmation is pending. Here's what we know about the potential Maruti eVitara and the new Grand Vitara-based mid-size SUV.

About Maruti eVitara

The Maruti eVitara debuted at the Bharat Mobility Show. It's confirmed to be Maruti's first electric SUV, based on a skateboard platform co-developed with Toyota. It will offer 49kWh and 61kWh battery packs (sourced from BYD) paired with front-axle-mounted motors producing 143bhp and 173bhp, respectively, both with 192.5Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki claims the larger battery pack offers over 500km of MIDC-certified range.

About Escudo

The new Maruti mid-size SUV (potentially the Escudo) will challenge the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, sold exclusively through the Arena dealership channel. Official specs are unavailable, but it's expected to share the Grand Vitara's 103bhp 1.5-liter petrol, 116bhp hybrid, and 88bhp CNG powertrains, with manual and automatic gearbox options.

