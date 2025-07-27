Maruti Escudo SUV May Launch Around Diwali 2025—Set to Rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
Maruti Suzuki is launching the Escudo SUV on September 3rd, positioned between the Grand Vitara and Brezza. It will feature a large cabin, advanced technology, and robust safety features, competing with rivals like Creta and Seltos.
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a big Diwali surprise. Their new midsize SUV, Escudo, is launching on September 3rd. This SUV, positioned between the Grand Vitara and Brezza, will have five seats and is expected to launch during Diwali. It will be a flagship vehicle for the Maruti Suzuki Arena brand.
Like the Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Escudo is expected to be built on the Global C platform. Sources say the next Maruti SUV could have a large cabin and be one of the longest cars in its class. Since it will be sold under the Arena name, the Escudo may have a higher price and not be available with a powerful hybrid drivetrain.
The new SUV will likely be powered by the same 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Brezza and Grand Vitara, with two gearbox options: a 6-speed automatic torque converter and a 5-speed manual. Like all Maruti Suzuki cars, the Escudo will be available in CNG, but it's unclear if an all-wheel-drive variant will be offered.
The new Escudo will feature the largest infotainment screen in the Maruti lineup. While the Grand Vitara has a 9-inch screen, the next model is expected to have a touchscreen larger than 10 inches.
Standard features will likely include wireless phone charging, connected car tech, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, an all-digital instrument panel, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also be the first Maruti Suzuki Arena car with a panoramic sunroof.
Expected safety features in the Escudo include six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and all-around disc brakes. After the upcoming e-Vitara, the Escudo could be the second Maruti Suzuki car to come with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Given the emphasis on safety, it wouldn't be surprising if Maruti aims for a 5-star crash test rating from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.
Reports suggest the Escudo will be based on the brand's Global C platform, like the Grand Vitara. The platform features a long wheelbase, offering more space for the cabin and boot, along with several design changes to the profile.
The much-anticipated e-Vitara, unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and the new Escudo, which will compete with the Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and others, are the two SUVs Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce this year. The Escudo is expected to launch during the festive season.