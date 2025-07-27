Image Credit : x/Swati Khandelwal Jain

Like the Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the Escudo is expected to be built on the Global C platform. Sources say the next Maruti SUV could have a large cabin and be one of the longest cars in its class. Since it will be sold under the Arena name, the Escudo may have a higher price and not be available with a powerful hybrid drivetrain.

The new SUV will likely be powered by the same 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Brezza and Grand Vitara, with two gearbox options: a 6-speed automatic torque converter and a 5-speed manual. Like all Maruti Suzuki cars, the Escudo will be available in CNG, but it's unclear if an all-wheel-drive variant will be offered.