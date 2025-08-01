Maruti Suzuki Sells 527,861 Vehicles in Q1 FY2025-26; Exports Boost Growth
Maruti Suzuki sold 527,861 vehicles in the first quarter of FY2025-26, a 1.1% increase compared to the previous year. Strong export performance drove this growth, while domestic sales saw a slight decline.
Maruti: The Popular Choice
It's no wonder Maruti Suzuki India Limited is called the country's largest car company. The company released its financial results for the first quarter (90 days) of fiscal year 2025-26. The company delivered a mixed performance based on domestic challenges and export resilience.
Net Profit
Despite the decline in domestic sales, Maruti Suzuki's net profit rose to Rs 36,624.7 crore. It was Rs 33,875.3 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year.
Reasons for Growth
This growth in revenue can be attributed to models, pricing strategy, and higher exports. Net profit for the quarter was Rs 3,711.7 crore, a slight growth of 1.7% compared to Rs 3,649.9 crore in the first quarter of FY25.
Six Airbags Standard
In April, Maruti shared plans to install six airbags as a standard safety measure in all cars. XL6, Baleno, Ertiga, and Fronx now come standard with six airbags in all variants.