Traffic penalties totaling Rs 12,000 crore were imposed in 2024 alone, with Rs 9,000 crore of those fines still outstanding. This reflects India's pervasive traffic indiscipline, according to the 'Challan Report' by autotech company CARS24.

A total of 8 crore challans were issued in 2024, and nearly every second car on the road received at least one fine. According to the research, Noida issued nearly Rs 3 lakh in challans in a single month for helmet breaches, while Gurugram issued almost 4,500 challans per day.

"Despite stringent laws, enforcement delays, and noncompliance thrives. The evidence indicates a system in which sanctions exist on paper but deterrence is inadequate. "The Rs 12,000 crore in fines is more than just a financial figure; it reflects how frequently and easily traffic laws are broken across the country," CARS24 stated in a statement.

CARS24 cited its statistics and stated that its findings "disprove the myth that one segment of road users is more compliant than the other." Challans were granted to 55 percent of four-wheelers and 45 percent of two-wheelers."

"This near-equal split underscores one uncomfortable truth: nobody is innocent, and violations cut across vehicle types, cities, and income groups," according to the report.

According to the 'Challan Report', which was based on interviews with 1,000 Indians from January to December 2004, many Indian drivers regard traffic laws as optional until enforcement is obvious.

While 43.9 percent claim to observe traffic laws regardless of police presence, 31.2 percent occasionally check for police before changing their driving habits. According to the report, another 17.6 percent actively watch their surroundings and make adjustments to avoid fines.

Extreme incidents, including as overloaded vehicles and helmetless cyclists, highlight a growing disdain for the regulations, according to the research. In Gurugram, officials collected Rs 10 lakh per day in traffic penalties by issuing over 4,500 challans each day. According to the research, Noida issued challans totaling Rs 3 lakh in a single month for helmet breaches, indicating that even the most fundamental safety regulations are routinely disobeyed.