Start from home with just Rs 5,000: 5 business ideas that can make you rich
Start a profitable business from home with just $70. Explore 5 smart, low-investment business ideas that can help you earn lakhs.
| Published : May 10 2025, 03:01 PM
1 Min read
e-commerce
Earn well by doing labeling work from home for e-commerce companies and local brands. Buy tape, boxes, and a scaling machine for $70. Contact Amazon, Flipkart, or local manufacturers. Earn $25-$60 profit per package.
Homemade cookies
There's always a demand for chips, snacks, or homemade cookies. With just $70, you can buy ingredients, packaging bags, and a banner. Start through Instagram, WhatsApp, and local stores. Earn 40-50% profit.
Fashion
There's a good demand for products like t-shirts and keychains. Invest $70, buy materials, and partner with a printing service. Start your business on Instagram or other platforms. Profit depends on the customer, sometimes up to 100%.
Brand content
If you have a smartphone and some creativity, this business is for you. With just $70, buy lights, a backdrop, and tools like Canva Pro. Create photos and reels for small brands. Earn $4-$25 per reel/photo.
Micro-course
If you have good knowledge in any subject, like cooking, finance, or English, turn it into a micro-course or e-book. Start with $70 using Canva and Google Docs. Earn 80-90% per sale on Gumroad and Instagram.
