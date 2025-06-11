The third-generation Audi Q3, launching globally on June 16, 2025, has been teased. Expect a refreshed design, a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and other premium features.

The new generation Audi Q3 is set for a global launch on June 16, 2025. This will be the third generation of the vehicle. Ahead of the launch, the company has released a teaser. The second generation of this car was launched in India in 2018. It has been available in the global market since 2018 as well. The upcoming model is expected to be the third and final generation of the ICE-powered Q3. The model will receive a refreshed design along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

2025 Audi Q3: Expected exteriors

The teaser images released by the company showcase the exterior design of the 2025 Audi Q3. Sleek A-pillars, a chiseled front, and strong fender lines are visible. The headlamps are now also featured on the bumper, replacing the traditional setup seen in the current car. The lower bumper section has new housings for the high and low beams. These are found flanking the wide trapezoidal grille. This gives it a new and sleek look.

Meanwhile, the lower air intake has been widened to extend towards the corners of the bumper. As usual with most Audi SUVs, the new Q3 will bring a Sportback variant. Audi has not shared any information about its interiors.

2025 Audi Q3: Expected engine

The Audi Q3 currently on sale in India is powered by a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 190hp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox with Quattro all-wheel-drive. In markets like the UK, it is offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The next-generation Audi Q3 is expected to be the last model to carry combustion engines from the Q3 family. The lineup will include petrol and diesel powertrains with mild-hybrid assistance to comply with the upcoming Euro-7 emission norms. Audi is expected to bring a powerful plug-in hybrid engine option. This will allow for around 100 kilometers of full-electric driving range. Earlier test mules featuring a charging port on the driver-side front fender were spotted. This suggests PHEV models are in the pipeline.

2025 Audi Q3: Expected features and more

The current Audi Q3 features premium features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, powered front seats, and a 180-watt sound system. In addition to these features, the new generation will get several luxury features. It is offered in five color options: Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Nano Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue. This generation Q3 is also likely to be introduced in more new colors.