Image Credit : Google

Ather Rizta is a popular electric scooter in India, having sold over one lakh units. Ather has sold the most electric scooters in India, with the Rizta model being the highest selling. This scooter is designed keeping the family class in mind. It has plenty of room to keep belongings.

Talking about the price, the ex-showroom price of the Ather Rizta S Mono variant is Rs 1.10 lakh. The price of its top model Ather Rizta Z Super Matte is Rs 1.49 lakh. This scooter directly competes with Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Let's know the features of Rizta.