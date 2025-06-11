Ather Rizta hits 1 lakh sales! Up to 125 km range; competes with Ola, TVS, Bajaj
The Ather Rizta electric scooter boasts impressive sales figures and family-friendly features. With a range of up to 125 km and a price ranging from Rs 1.10 lakh to ₹1.49 lakh, it competes with Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak.
Ather Rizta is a popular electric scooter in India, having sold over one lakh units. Ather has sold the most electric scooters in India, with the Rizta model being the highest selling. This scooter is designed keeping the family class in mind. It has plenty of room to keep belongings.
Talking about the price, the ex-showroom price of the Ather Rizta S Mono variant is Rs 1.10 lakh. The price of its top model Ather Rizta Z Super Matte is Rs 1.49 lakh. This scooter directly competes with Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Let's know the features of Rizta.
Ather Rizta: Battery and Range
Ather Rizta is launched with two battery packs. Its 2.9 kWh battery pack gives a range of 123 km on a single charge, and the other 3.7 kWh battery pack gives a range of 125 km. This scooter achieves 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds.
Its top speed is 80 kmph. This scooter has a 7.0-inch non-touch digital display. It has turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity.
Run for a whole month for Rs 214. According to the company, if you travel 30 km daily with the new Rizta electric scooter, it will run for a whole month at an electricity cost of just Rs 214. This scooter comes with an IP67 rating.
Ather Rizta: Storage and other details
Talking about storage, the Rizta has a large 34-liter under-seat space, which can hold a full-face helmet or market items. Apart from this, if you want, you can also add accessories like a 22-liter front storage (frunk) and a rear top box.
The phone holder, USB charging port and hooks for bags are suitable for everyday needs. This scooter has the largest seat in this segment and 56 liters of storage under it. The body of this scooter is wide and its seat is 900mm, due to which two people can sit comfortably. The weight of this scooter is 119 kg.