Hero to launch 2 new electric scooters – Vida Z and VX2 – on July 1
Hero is rapidly expanding its electric presence with Vida brand, showing promising growth and set to launch two new models, Vida Z and Vida VX2, on July 1st. These new scooters are expected to offer extended range, features, and competitive pricing.
Hero MotoCorp expanding EV division
India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is rapidly expanding its presence in the electric scooter market. The company's electric vehicle division, Vida, has shown promising growth, particularly with the Vida V2 series.
Priced between Rs 74,000 and Rs 1.20 lakh, the V2 range has attracted significant consumer interest. In May 2025, Hero sold 7,165 Vida scooters, marking a 191% year-on-year growth compared to May 2024, which saw sales of 6,123 units.
Giving stiff competition
Despite stiff competition from the likes of TVS, Ather Energy, Ola Electric, and Bajaj, Hero's Vida scooters have been steadily gaining traction. Consumer reception over the past few months indicates growing confidence in the brand's electric offerings.
This trend demonstrates Hero MotoCorp's implementation of a long-term strategy aimed at meeting evolving customer expectations with reliable and efficient electric mobility solutions.
To launch 2 models
Exciting news is on the horizon as Hero is set to launch two new electric scooters under the Vida brand on July 1st. While the company hasn't made an official announcement, media reports suggest these new models could be named Vida Z and Vida VX2.
The VX2 is expected to come in multiple variants, with prices starting around Rs 1 lakh. The other upcoming model, the Vida Z, is rumored to be a more affordable version—priced lower than the base model of the current V2 series.
Range
With the new launches, Hero MotoCorp is likely to focus on offering extended range and enhanced features. The existing Vida V2 scooters come with battery options ranging from 2.2 kWh to 3.94 kWh, providing a range of 94 km to 165 km on a full charge.
The new models might come with larger 4.4 kWh battery packs, promising better performance and longer journeys. They are also expected to feature permanent magnet synchronous motors for enhanced performance.
Other features
The upcoming scooters might also be available in a range of attractive colors, further appealing to urban and youth-centric buyers. With these additions, Hero MotoCorp is poised to strengthen its position in the competitive EV two-wheeler market and cater to a wider range of customers seeking stylish, high-performing, and affordable electric scooters.