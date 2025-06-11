Image Credit : our own

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is rapidly expanding its presence in the electric scooter market. The company's electric vehicle division, Vida, has shown promising growth, particularly with the Vida V2 series.

Priced between Rs 74,000 and Rs 1.20 lakh, the V2 range has attracted significant consumer interest. In May 2025, Hero sold 7,165 Vida scooters, marking a 191% year-on-year growth compared to May 2024, which saw sales of 6,123 units.