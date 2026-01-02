Royal Enfield has 30% yearly sales increase in December 2025. Strong domestic demand drove this growth, and the revised Hunter 350 in Nepal boosted the brand's worldwide profile.

Iconic two-wheeler brand Royal Enfield ended the 2025 calendar year with a stellar sales performance. Total motorcycle sales in December were reported at 103,574 units, a strong 30% year-on-year growth compared to the 79,466 units sold in the same month last year. This performance reflects the brand's strong momentum in the second half of the year, supported by continued domestic demand, successful new product launches, and deep engagement with the global riding community.

Domestic sales were the main driver of growth this month as well

It increased by 37% to 93,177 units, compared to 67,891 units in December 2024. However, exports saw a 10% decline to 10,397 units, indicating weaker demand in some overseas markets during this period.

In the fiscal year 2026, Royal Enfield sold a total of 921,098 motorcycles, a 27% growth compared to the same period last year. Domestic sales reached 821,908 units, a year-on-year increase of 26%, while exports stood at 99,190 units, recording a strong 34% growth, highlighting the brand's growing international presence despite monthly fluctuations.

To strengthen its presence in international markets, Royal Enfield launched the updated Hunter 350 in Nepal this month. The refreshed model includes new street-inspired colors, improved ergonomics, upgraded rear suspension, and a slip-and-assist clutch, making it the first Royal Enfield motorcycle in the 350cc segment to offer this feature. Powered by the 349cc J-series engine, the Hunter 350 continues to target young urban riders.

Commenting on the December performance, B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. and CEO of Royal Enfield, said that this month marked the culmination of a pivotal year for the company. He clarified that 2025 was a year marked by strong growth, record performance, and most importantly, a deep connection with the riding community.