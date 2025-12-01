- Home
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Mana Black Launched at Rs 3.37 Lakh — Full Rally Kit, Tubeless Wheels & More
Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition at its Motoverse 2025 event. This is the most premium and expensive model in the Himalayan 450 lineup.
Image Credit : Google
Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition
Royal Enfield officially launched the Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition at its Motoverse 2025 event. This special edition adds extra off-road capability and a stylish look to the already renowned next-level adventure bike. This is the most premium and expensive model of all variants, priced higher than the Hanle Black variant. Its ex-showroom price in India is ₹3.37 lakh. The main feature is its Stealth Black color with a matte and satin finish.
Image Credit : Google
Stealth Black
This special edition comes with a pre-fitted Rally Kit, including a rally-style rear cowl, a one-piece rally seat, and rally handguards. It also features cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tires, reducing hassle from punctures and improving stability on long rides.
