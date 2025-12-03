In the next 12 months, Royal Enfield is set to launch four new motorcycles. These new models come with powerful engines and modern technology.

In the next 12 months, India's leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is preparing to launch the biggest new model lineup in its history. According to confirmed information from the company, four new motorcycles with entirely new segments and modern technology are coming to India. This notably includes new 650cc bikes and Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle.

Bullet 650 & Classic 650

Aimed at expanding the 650cc segment, the Bullet 650 will feature one of Royal Enfield's most powerful engines. The 648cc parallel-twin engine produces 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque. It retains the classic Bullet look with a retro design, round lights, and a pinstriped tank. It is expected to go on sale in the coming months with an ex-showroom price of around ₹3.5 lakh. Similarly, the Classic 650 Special Edition, commemorating the brand's 125th anniversary, was introduced at EICMA 2025. With its "Hyper Shift" red-gold color scheme and the same 648cc twin engine, it is considered a celebratory edition.

Flying Flea C6 & S6

Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, is a new version of the historic Airborne bike. Its lightweight aluminum frame, small battery pack, and neo-retro design set it apart from the brand's current models. Production is set to begin at the end of the 2026 fiscal year. Its adventure version, the Flying Flea S6, was globally unveiled at EICMA 2025 and Motoverse. Featuring a scrambler look, higher suspension, dual-purpose wheels, and a strong frame, it was released at the end of 2026. Like the C6, it will use the same battery system.