The 2026 Renault Duster debuts in India with modern design, premium interiors, turbo petrol and hybrid engines, advanced safety features, and pre-bookings starting at ₹21,000 ahead of its March launch.

The new Renault Duster has finally arrived. Ahead of its official launch in March 2026, this mid-size SUV has made its debut in India in its third-generation avatar. Pre-bookings have started for a token amount of ₹21,000. Incorporating the brand's new design language, the 2026 Renault Duster looks much more evolved and modern than its predecessor. The Renault Duster SUV is returning to India after three years. The company discontinued the Duster in 2022.

New Renault Duster

The new Duster launching in India is based on the Dacia Duster sold in Europe, but the Indian-spec model is specially tuned for Indian customers. The new Duster still retains the same muscular, boxy look. Built on the CMF-B platform, the India-spec Duster is largely similar to the global-spec version, although there are some market-specific changes. At the front, the SUV features a signature grille with Renault's new logo in the center, newly designed LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs with a Y-shaped signature, pixel-shaped fog lamps, and a sporty bumper with a silver surround.

Bold side creases, large black cladding over the wheel arches, large alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and functional black roof rails enhance its rugged look. The new Duster sports connected LED taillamps, a black bumper with a silver surround, a rear wiper and washer, and a roof-mounted spoiler at the back.

The interior of the 2026 Renault Duster is much more premium than its predecessor. The material quality, fit, and finish have all been improved. The dashboard and door pads now have soft-touch materials, giving it a premium feel. The SUV also offers leatherette seat upholstery along with features like a dual-screen setup (touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital driver display), a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

Renault Duster: Features

In terms of safety, the new Duster includes front and rear parking sensors, six airbags, an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a Level 2 ADAS (Autonomous Driver Assistance System) suite. The carmaker has confirmed that the 2026 Renault Duster will be available with two turbocharged petrol engines - a 1.3-liter turbo petrol paired with mild-hybrid technology, and a 1.0-liter petrol engine option. The 1.3-liter motor is tuned to produce 163 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque, while the 1.0-liter engine will be sufficient to produce 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque.

Manual and automatic gearbox options will be available across the lineup. There is no option for an AWD drivetrain system. The Renault Duster Hybrid includes a new 1.8-liter petrol engine paired with dual electric motors. It will compete against models like the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun. The ex-showroom price for the new Duster is expected to range from ₹10-11 lakh for the base variant to ₹20 lakh for the top variant.