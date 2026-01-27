Mahindra Thar Roxx Star EDN Launched: New Premium SUV with Stylish Updates
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the premium Thar Roxx Star EDN in India with stylish design updates. Prices start at Rs 16.85 lakh, making it a bold new lifestyle SUV choice.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Star EDN
Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx Star EDN in India. Its starting ex-showroom price is Rs 16.85 lakh. It arrives as a premium model in the Thar Roxx series. The Star EDN has significant exterior and interior changes, while its engine and mechanical options remain the same.
Distinct and Stylish
The company says the Thar Roxx Star EDN targets customers seeking a more distinct and stylish SUV. Key updates include all-black leatherette seats with a touch of suede, a piano-black grille, and piano-black alloy wheels. The SUV is available in four colors: Citrine Yellow, Tango Red, Everest White, and Stealth Black.
Engine Options
Mechanically, there are no changes. The Thar Roxx Star Edition is powered by the same 2.0L TGDi mStallion petrol engine producing 130 kW power and 380 Nm torque. It also has a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that produces 128.6 kW power and 400 Nm torque. All variants have a rear-wheel-drive setup. The Thar ROXX series was first launched in 2024.
Variants and Price
The starting ex-showroom price for the Mahindra Thar Roxx Star EDN is Rs 16.85 lakh. The D22 diesel manual is priced from Rs 16.85 lakh, and the D22 diesel automatic from Rs 18.35 lakh. The petrol G20 TGDi automatic variant costs up to Rs 17.85 lakh. A petrol manual variant is not available. All prices are ex-showroom. All variants have rear-wheel drive.
Mahindra Thar Roxx Star EDN Features
New all-black leatherette seats with suede accents
Ventilated front seats
Sliding armrest
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
60:40 split rear seats with multi-point recline
Fully automatic temperature control
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Steering mounted controls
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Cruise control
26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system
26.03 cm HD digital instrument cluster
AdrenoX connected car tech, Alexa built-in, 83 connected features
Five-Star Safety
Surround-view camera
9-speaker Harman Kardon Quantum Logic premium audio
Approach unlock & walk-away lock
Safety Features
Designed for 5-star Bharat NCAP rating
6 airbags
Front & rear parking sensors
Rear parking camera
Auto-dimming IRVM
Auto door unlock on impact
Immobilizer
E-call & SOS
