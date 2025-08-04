The Indian electric vehicle market is booming, with Tata Motors leading the charge. MG Motor follows closely, while other manufacturers like Hyundai, Mahindra, and Kia are also making their mark.

With several automakers producing a variety of vehicles, the electric vehicle market in India is expanding steadily. With the most EVs, including the Tata Harrier EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV, Tata Motors remains the market leader. MG Motor comes in second. Hyundai and Mahindra have also entered the competition with their own electric vehicles. Conversely, Kia, which now sells the high-end EV6 and EV9 models in India, plans to join the mass-market EV market with the Carens Clavis EV. Likewise, Maruti is yet to introduce its first electric vehicle, which is anticipated to take place around the holiday season.

MG Windsor EV

According to corporate figures, the MG Windsor EV sold 19,394 units in the first half of FY2025, leading the Indian electric vehicle market. This electric MPV was introduced in September 2024 and quickly became the most popular option among Indian EV purchasers because to its affordable price and a new Pro version update that included a bigger battery and a longer range.

Tata Punch EV

In H1 FY2025, Tata Punch EV sold 17,966 units, placing it in second position. This little electric SUV has a 365-kilometer range and costs Rs 9.99 lakh. Customers looking for performance and value in the expanding Indian EV industry would find it intriguing due to its practical features and cost.

Tata Tiago EV

In H1 FY2025, Tata Tiago EV sold 17,145 units, placing it in third place. It has a range of up to 293 km and starts at Rs 7.99 lakh. Its redesigned 2025 model, which offers dependable performance for both city and highway driving, increased its popularity as one of India's most reasonably priced EVs.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV finished fourth, selling 13,978 units in H1 FY2025. Priced at Rs 12.49 lakh, it has a range of up to 489 km. Despite competition, its large design and fast-charging capabilities make it appealing to shoppers searching for a multipurpose electric SUV.

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV, a microcar, sold 10,149 units in the first half of FY2025, ranking fifth. It is priced at Rs 7.35 lakh and has a range of 230 kilometres, making it suitable for urban commuters. Its small size and low cost make it an ideal alternative for navigating crowded Indian cities.

Tata Curvv EV

Launched in 2024, the Tata Curvv EV sold 7,534 units, placing it sixth in H1 FY2025. It costs ₹17.49 lakh and has a 585-kilometer range. Customers looking for flair and long-range capabilities are drawn to its coupe-SUV design and cutting-edge technologies.

Mahindra XEV 9e

With 5,422 units sold, the new Mahindra XEV 9e placed seventh in H1 FY2025. With a 79kWh battery, it has a 656 mile range and costs ₹21.90 lakh. Its distinctive style and inventive INGLO platform fuel its rising appeal.