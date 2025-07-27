Image Credit : Google

The MG Comet base model now starts at Rs 4.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.63 lakh, with a per-kilometer rental cost of Rs 3.1. Comet Excite, Excite FC, and Exclusive variants see a Rs 15,000 price jump, while the Comet Exclusive FC and Blackstorm edition have a slight increase.

The Comet has a 17.3kWh battery pack, a 42PS/110Nm motor, and an automatic gearbox, offering a 230km range. Charging takes 3.5 hours with a 7.4kW charger and 7 hours with a 3.3kW charger.