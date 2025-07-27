MG Comet EV Prices Jump in India in July 2025 — Costs Now Start at Rs 7.50 Lakh
The MG Comet EV's price has increased again. Base and non-base variants see a Rs 15,000 hike, and the per-kilometer rental cost is up by Rs 0.2. The total price has jumped by Rs 1,01,700 in just seven months.
MG Comet EV Price Hike
Continuous Price Increase
Prices for all variants have been raised four times until July 2025 - in January, February, May, and now July. Sometimes, only select variants saw a price increase.
Rs 1 Lakh Price Hike in 7 Months
The total price increase over seven months is Rs 1,01,700 for the MG Comet. This isn't tied to any specific variant. However, MG has added some key feature upgrades to the Comet this year.
MG Comet Price
The MG Comet base model now starts at Rs 4.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.63 lakh, with a per-kilometer rental cost of Rs 3.1. Comet Excite, Excite FC, and Exclusive variants see a Rs 15,000 price jump, while the Comet Exclusive FC and Blackstorm edition have a slight increase.
The Comet has a 17.3kWh battery pack, a 42PS/110Nm motor, and an automatic gearbox, offering a 230km range. Charging takes 3.5 hours with a 7.4kW charger and 7 hours with a 3.3kW charger.
