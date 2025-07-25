MG Motor India has launched its electric roadster, the MG Cyberster, with pre-order pricing starting at Rs 72.49 lakh. Deliveries begin August 10, 2025. The Cyberster boasts scissor doors, a convertible roof, and a 580 km range.

JSW MG Motor India has launched its much-anticipated electric roadster, the MG Cyberster, at an introductory price of Rs 72.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for pre-reserved bookings. Fresh reservations will cost Rs 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and formal deliveries will start on August 10, 2025. The Cyberster may only be purchased through MG Select, the carmaker's official retail outlet.

MG Cyberster: Stunning Exteriors

The Cyberster has a distinctive road presence thanks to its motorised scissor doors and soft-top convertible roof, which highlight its striking form. The exterior has a Kammback-style rear, active aero components, and distinctive LED lighting. It has Pirelli P-Zero tires on 20-inch staggered alloy wheels.

MG Cyberster: Interiors

The driver-centric, wraparound cockpit inside has a triple-screen interface with two 7-inch screens for important driving information and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Packed with creature amenities like dual-zone temperature control, steering-mounted paddle shifters for regenerative braking, and a BOSE audio system with noise cancellation, the cabin is upholstered in premium vegan leather and Dinamica suede.

MG Cyberster: Safety Comes First

With a Static Stability Factor of 1.83, the Cyberster's high-strength H-shaped cradle construction provides exceptional rollover resistance. Multiple airbags, electronic stability control, a real-time Driver Monitoring System, Level 2 ADAS, and Brembo 4-piston brake callipers—which guarantee confident stopping from 100 kmph in just 33 meters—all contribute to increased safety.

MG Cyberster: Under the hood

The thinnest 77kWh battery pack in the market, measuring only 110mm thick, sits beneath the sculpted exterior. The battery provides effective weight distribution and heat control, and it has a 580 km MIDC-certified range. The Cyberster, which was created with cooperation from former Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello, has a 50:50 weight distribution and double wishbone suspension for improved handling.

MG Cyberster: Colour Combinations

The Cyberster will be offered in four stylish dual-tone colour combinations: