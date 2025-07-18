The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, launching in India on September 3rd, is the company's first electric vehicle. It boasts a sleek design, advanced features like a dual-screen dashboard and ADAS technology, and a range of up to 426 km.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the e-Vitara in the Indian market on September 3. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the Indian passenger vehicle market, will be the company's first electric vehicle.

As it competes with rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and others, the electric SUV is anticipated to encounter fierce competition. The specification sheet for the Suzuki e-Vitara, a made-in-India SUV that has previously been presented in the UK, states that the battery pack can be charged 10-80% in 45 minutes using a DC fast charger, and the electric SUV is expected to have a range of up to 426 km (WLTP) on a full charge.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: What To Expect?

With its Y-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL), front fog lamps, and LED projector headlights, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara has a sleek and contemporary look. It does not require a conventional radiator grille because it is an electric car. Black cladding and 18-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic optimisations highlight the side profile. It has a black bumper and three LED taillights on the back that are joined by a glossy black strip.

The e-Vitara's interior has a dual-screen dashboard and a dual-spoke steering wheel. This features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Rectangular AC vents, a wireless phone charger, semi-leatherette seats, an automatic parking brake, and an auto-dimming IRVM are further interior amenities. A 10-way adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are extra features. ADAS technology, a 360-degree surround vision camera, and seven airbags are standard on the car.

The UK market model suggests battery options with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery capacities. A front-wheel drive system with 142 horsepower and 193 Nm of torque is offered for the smaller 49 kWh battery, which has a WLTP range of up to 344 km. Both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions of the bigger 61 kWh pack are available. With an electric engine that produces 171 horsepower and 193 Nm, the FWD version has a range of up to 426 kilometres. With a range of up to 395 kilometres, the AWD variant further increases power to 181 horsepower and 307 Nm of torque.