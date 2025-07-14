Maruti Suzuki India announced discounts of up to Rs 1.40 lakh on its MPV Invicto in July. This hybrid vehicle is available in two variants.

In July, Maruti Suzuki India introduced substantial discounts on its most expensive and luxurious MPV, the Invicto. The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 1.40 lakh on this car, which is available in only two variants, both equipped with a 186 hp petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. The top-spec Alpha+ trim of the Invicto receives a total discount of up to Rs 1.40 lakh. The Zeta+ trim, available in 7-seater and 8-seater layouts, gets a discount of up to Rs 1.15 lakh. The current price of the Invicto ranges from Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh.

Maruti Invicto: Under The Hood

The Maruti Invicto features a 2.0-liter TNGA engine with an intelligent electric hybrid system, paired with an E-CVT gearbox. It produces 183 bhp of power and 1250 Nm of torque. This car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds and achieve a mileage of up to 23.24 km per liter. Like the Toyota Innova, it comes in a 7-seater configuration.

Maruti Invicto: Exteriors

Exterior features include a muscular clamshell bonnet, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and silver skid plates. The cabin boasts a dual-tone dashboard, powered ottoman seats with leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multi-functional steering wheel.

Maruti Invicto: Other Details

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes with a one-touch power tailgate. The Invicto also offers the safety of six airbags along with the company's next-generation Suzuki Connect. Its length is 4755 mm, width is 1850 mm, and height is 1795 mm. The car also has eight-way adjustable power ventilated front seats, captain seats in the second row, a side foldable table, one-touch walk-in slide for easy access to the third row, and multi-zone temperature adjustments.

Note: The above discounts vary according to different states of the country, different regions, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for exact discount figures and other information.