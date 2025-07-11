The Maruti Brezza 2025 is a great option for middle-class families. This car offers impressive mileage and modern features, and you can bring it home with zero down payment.

Automobile Desk: If you're planning to buy a car with a stylish look and powerful mileage on a low budget, the Maruti Brezza 2025 could be the best choice for you. The company has specifically designed this car for middle-class families. From its interior to the engine, everything is top-class. Moreover, you can buy it with zero down payment. Let's explore its complete features.

New Maruti Brezza 2025 Engine and Power

Looking at the engine and power of the New Maruti Brezza 2025, it comes with a 1.5-liter K-series dual-jet petrol engine. It is capable of generating 103 bhp of power and 137 nm of torque. In addition, you get both manual and automatic transmissions.

New Maruti Brezza 2025 Impressive Mileage

The New Maruti Brezza 2025 is also excellent in terms of mileage. According to the company's claim, this car is capable of delivering a mileage of 20.15 km/l (MT), 19.8 km/l (AT) in the petrol variant. At the same time, this car is capable of delivering a mileage of 34.5 km/kg in the CNG variant.

New Maruti Brezza 2025 Specifications

Let's take a look at the New Maruti Brezza specifications.

Engine: 1.5 liter, Dual Jet (Petrol/CNG)

Transmission: 5-speed manual/6-speed auto

Power Petrol: 103 bhp, CNG 88 bhp

Safety Features: 6 airbags, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child mounts

Boot Space: 328 liters

Fuel Tank: 48 liters

New Maruti Brezza Features

Talking about the features of the New Maruti Brezza 2025, you get to see all the modern technologies in it.

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (Wireless)

Automatic Climate Control

Ambient Lighting

Cruise Control

360-degree camera and head-up display

Smartphone connected car features

New Maruti Brezza Interior

Talking about the interior of the New Maruti Brezza 2025, you also get to see modern technology in it.

Dual-tone dashboard

Full digital cluster

Best seat comfort

New Maruti Brezza Exterior

Talking about the exterior of the New Maruti Brezza 2025, you also get to see a muscular and stylish body in it.

New grille

Dual LED DRLs

Projector headlamps

New alloy wheels

Sleek rear profile

New Maruti Brezza 2025 Safety Features

The company has also taken care of safety in this Maruti Brezza car. Talking about its safety features, you get a lot of things in it. It has received a 4-star rating from NCAP Global.

6 airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking sensors and camera

ISOFIX child seat mounts

High strength body structure

New Maruti Brezza 2025 Comparison

The New Maruti Brezza 2025 is compared to the Tata Nexon. On one hand, you get a 1.5-liter petrol/CNG in the Brezza, while the Nexon gets a 1.2-liter turbo petrol. The Brezza goes up to 34.5 km/kg in the CNG variant, while the Nexon gives a mileage of up to 24 km/l in petrol. In terms of safety features, the Brezza gets 6 airbags (ESP), while the Nexon has 6 airbags with ESP. The Brezza is priced at 8.29 lakhs and the Nexon starts at 8.10 lakh rupees.

New Maruti Brezza 2025 Price and EMI Plan

The New Maruti Brezza 2025 currently starts at Rs 8.29 lakh in India. Its top variant goes up to Rs 13.99 lakh. Discounts of up to 80,000 are available during festivals and exchange offers. You can buy it on an EMI scheme with 0 down payment.