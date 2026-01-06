Maruti Suzuki car prices are likely to increase from January 15, 2026. This is because the company is withdrawing the additional discounts that were offered on top of the GST benefits.

From the first day of the new year, i.e., January 1, 2026, the process of cars becoming more expensive has already begun. Gradually, the names of several companies are being added to this list. Now, the name of Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car seller, is also going to be included in this list. Reports suggest that the company is going to withdraw the additional discounts it currently offers on its cars. This means that while the GST benefit will remain, customers will no longer get the extra discounts provided on top of it. Reports indicate that the company will start implementing this measure from January 15.

Last year, when the GST rates on cars were reduced, Maruti Suzuki passed on that benefit to customers by reducing the prices across most of its model range. In addition to the price cuts due to lower GST, Maruti Suzuki went a step further by offering extra discounts to boost demand. This made many entry-level models significantly more affordable. Besides the price adjustments due to GST, some variants of the S-Presso received additional discounts of up to ₹67,000.

Benefits of buying a car before January 15

Therefore, customers planning to buy a Maruti car in the coming days still have a chance to purchase one at the old price. In many cases, buyers might be able to secure even bigger discounts, especially as dealers try to clear out their 2025 stock before the new prices are fully implemented. This makes the next few days particularly attractive for value-conscious buyers looking at popular models like the Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, and Brezza.

For potential buyers, the most crucial consideration is the timing of the purchase. Those who buy before January 15 can benefit from a significantly lower price than what will be available at the end of the month. Waiting until after that date means potentially paying substantially more for the same car.