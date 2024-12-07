Car Price Hike in 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Other Brands increase prices

Maruti Suzuki will increase car prices from January 2025. Popular models like Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Brezza, and Ertiga will see a price hike. Other manufacturers are also expected to increase car prices.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Car Price Increase

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, will increase car prices from January 2025. Popular models like Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Brezza, Ertiga, and others will see price adjustments to offset rising input costs. Maruti Suzuki has announced a price increase of up to 4% across its vehicle range.

article_image2

Car Price Hike

The exact increase will vary based on the car model. This move aligns with the automaker's annual practice of revising prices amid inflationary pressures. In a statement, Maruti Suzuki emphasized its ongoing efforts to improve costs and minimize the burden on customers.

article_image3

Maruti Suzuki

However, the company acknowledged that some of the increased costs would inevitably be passed on to buyers. The price hike will affect Maruti Suzuki's diverse lineup, which caters to a wide range of buyers. This includes hatchbacks like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Alto K10, and S-Presso; SUVs like Brezza and Jimny; and MPVs like Eeco, Ertiga, XL6, and Invicto.

article_image4

Hyundai

Also included are premium segments like Baleno, Ignis, Fronx, and Ciaz, sold through the brand's Nexa outlets. Hyundai Motor India has also announced a price increase of up to ₹25,000 for its model range from January 1, 2025. Popular Hyundai models like Creta, Venue, Grand i10 NIOS, and Verna will all see price increases.

article_image5

BMW

Luxury car manufacturers, including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, have also joined this trend, citing increased production and operational costs as reasons for the price hikes. As the new year approaches, prospective buyers may consider making purchases before the price increases take effect.

