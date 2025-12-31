The Indian electric vehicle market is expected to see a major boom in 2026. Leading brands like Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Kia are gearing up to launch new electric cars and SUVs.

The craze for electric cars in India is growing rapidly every year. 2026 could become the biggest year for this segment. Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, Mahindra, and several international brands are preparing to launch new electric cars and SUVs. The launch dates and details of some models have been confirmed. In 2026, electric vehicle buyers will have more options than ever before. Let's find out which are the top electric cars coming in 2026.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is one of the most anticipated electric SUVs of 2026. The price has not been revealed yet, but an ex-showroom price of ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh is expected, and it will be launched by January 2026. It is available with a 49 kWh battery pack, which produces 144 PS of power and 189 Nm of torque. A 61 kWh battery pack is also available. The AWD version produces 174 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque. Its ARAI range will be from 344 km to 543 km. Maruti may also offer a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option.

Tata Punch EV Facelift

The Tata Punch EV Facelift is a small EV. The Tata Punch EV is expected to get a facelift in the first half of 2026. This includes a new exterior design, updated features, and new color options. The current price of ₹9.99 lakh may increase slightly due to battery and range updates.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of the Sierra EV. The specialty this time is that the EV will be released before the ICE version. Talking about its possible features, it gets the Acti.EV platform, a 55 kWh and 65 kWh battery pack, which is capable of offering a range of about 500 km. It is likely to come with an all-wheel drive option. Its expected price will start from ₹20 lakh. This SUV will compete with the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and the Mahindra BE series.

VinFast Limo Green

Vietnamese electric vehicle company VinFast will launch its third car, the Limo Green, in India in February 2026. Key features include a 60.13 kWh battery pack capable of producing 204 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque. It has a range of up to 450 km. Its length is 4740 mm. This model will provide a new option for the electric MPV segment in India.

Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya is not just a car, but a new premium EV brand. It will have separate showrooms and a distinct identity. Its key features include a 500+ km range, fast charging, V2L and V2V technology, premium design, and advanced features. Its launch is scheduled for the end of 2026.

Kia Syros EV

Kia's new compact electric SUV, the Kia Syros EV, is expected to be launched in early 2026. Its design will be similar to the ICE model, but it will have EV-specific changes. Possible battery options include 42 kWh and 49 kWh. This EV will directly compete with the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Punch EV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will essentially be a Toyota-badged version of the Maruti e-Vitara. Key features include the Heartect-E platform. It offers 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery options. It comes with AWD. Its claimed range is likely to exceed 550 km. Reports suggest its India launch could take place in early or mid-2026.