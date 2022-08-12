Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Alto K10 pre-booking opens; here's how to do it

    Pre-orders for the new Alto K10 have already begun, and customers can reserve the vehicle with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. The Alto K10 interior has also been updated with a new instrument cluster.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    Maruti Suzuki's Alto has been the marquee's bread and butter since its introduction. It will revive this August 18 after several iterations and generation changes. The Alto K10, based on the same HEARTECT platform, will now have a new exterior design that many netizens have compared to the recently discontinued Santro. The interior has also been updated with a new instrument cluster.

    Pre-orders for the new Alto K10 have already begun, and customers can book the vehicle with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. There are three approaches; know them below:

    1) Maruti Suzuki website
    Visit the manufacturer's website at https://www.marutisuzuki.com/alto. If you click on the link, you'll see the Alto 800, available alongside the new Alto K10.

    2) At any Arena Showrooms
    Maruti Suzuki has two dealerships, Arena and Nexa. The Alto will be sold alongside the Swift, Dzire, Celerio, WagonR, and the recently launched Brezza and Eeco van. The latter is the brand's premium outlet, selling vehicles such as the Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis, XL6, and S-Cross.

    3) Call at 1800-102-1800
    This is a toll-free number; it will not only provide you with all the information you need about the car but also allow you to book it. The current Alto 800 starts at Rs 3.40 lakh for the STD model and goes up to Rs 5.03 lakh for the LXI(O) CNG model.

    The Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, CV Raman, said, "The all-new Alto K10 was designed and developed to redefine the country's hatchback segment. The All-New Alto K10, built on Suzuki's signature HEARTECT platform, will provide a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable driving experience while providing excellent NVH performance. To cater to our ever-changing customers, we have placed a special emphasis on providing a modern design, a spacious cabin, and a technology-driven, user-friendly interior interface."

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
