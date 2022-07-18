Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here

The manual and automatic versions of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 have undergone mechanical changes; however, the styling remains unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki India has updated the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in India for 2022 with an updated petrol engine that makes it much more fuel efficient than before, starting at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Prices for the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso have been increased by up to Rs. 70,000 for the 2022 model, depending on the variant. Along with increased output, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 gains new features for higher-spec variants of the small SUV. The manual and automatic versions of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 have undergone mechanical changes; however, the styling remains unchanged.

Here's the list of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 prices (ex-showroom, India):

1) S-Presso Std. MT - Rs. 4.25 lakh

2) S-Presso LXi MT - Rs. 4.95 lakh

3) S-Presso VXi MT - Rs. 5.15 lakh

4) S-Presso VXi+ MT - Rs. 5.49 lakh

5) S-Presso VXi (O) AGS - Rs. 5.65 lakh

6) S-Presso VXi+ (O) AGS - Rs. 5.99 lakh

Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Shashank Srivastava, said, "The S-Presso, with its bold SUV-ish design, has carved a strong niche for itself." Over three years, we sold over 2,02,500 units of S-Presso, demonstrating that it struck the right chord with customers. Customers will enjoy an engaging driving experience with the new S-Presso, which features a refined 1.0 K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop technology, improved fuel efficiency, and new features. We are confident that our customers will well receive the new S-Presso."

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 is powered by the next-generation K-Series 1.0-litre petrol engine, which produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. The S-Presso 2022 receives a mechanical update that includes idle start/stop technology, with a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.30 kmpl for AMT versions and up to 24.76 kmpl for manual variants.

In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 gets an air purifier, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and reverse parking sensors for higher VXi+ and VXi+ (O) variants, and an electronic stability programme with hill-hold assist for all AMT variants.