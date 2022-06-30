Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

The second-generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza has finally been released, and the subcompact SUV comes with a slew of improvements. The model is no longer the Vitara and will only be sold as the Brezza. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 7.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With a wider chrome grille, wraparound taillights, and larger quarter glass in the D-pillar, the subcompact SUV gets an evolutionary design language and looks sharper. To round out the look, the new Brezza gets a redesigned tailgate and new bumpers.

On the new Brezza, the interiors have been updated with a dual-tone cabin. The model comes with a dual-pod instrument cluster with a MID unit in the centre and a head-up display. A multi-function, flat-bottom steering wheel is also included, as is a new floating touchscreen infotainment display that runs Maruti's new SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with connected car technology. A 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a head-up display, and other features are also notable. The SUV is available in nine different colours, including Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, and Exuberant Blue.

The new 1.5-litre K-Series DualJet petrol engine provides power. This is the same engine that powers the Ertiga, and it produces 102 bhp and 135 Nm of peak torque. The engine includes a mild-hybrid system designed to improve efficiency. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, while a new 6-speed torque converter with paddle shifters replaces the SUV's 4-speed automatic.

The subcompact SUV segment is extremely competitive, and the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes against a slew of offerings, including the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and the current segment leader Tata Nexon.

