Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki unveils new Grand Vitara; know price, features, specifications here

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the first of its kind from the Indian automaker, with an electric hybrid powertrain.

    Maruti Suzuki unveils new Grand Vitara; know price, features, specifications here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    The brand-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been unveiled for the Indian market. Bookings for the new SUV from the Indian automaker had already begun, with a booking fee of Rs 11,000. It should be noted that with the introduction of the Grand Vitara, the Indian automaker is venturing into unexplored territory as the newly launched SUV features a slew of firsts. Grand Vitara is the automaker's first hybrid SUV and their first midsize SUV.

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara displays the homegrown automaker's modern design language. However, it takes inspiration from the recently launched Toyota Hyrder SUV. However, the grill, headlamps, and tail lamps give the car a distinct personality. The new SUV's rear fascia distinguishes it from the competition. Furthermore, the Grand Vitara's overall stance conveys confidence.

    Maruti Suzuki has ensured that the new SUV is packed with features. To entice buyers, it includes features such as a heads-up display, a segment-first panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a 9-inch infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and many more. Furthermore, the SUV comes standard with six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and other safety features.

    About the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the first of its kind from the Indian automaker with an electric hybrid powertrain. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine and has the option of a 1.5-litre K-series engine with an all-wheel drive. This new hybrid system will assist the SUV in optimising power output and fuel efficiency. According to the manufacturer, the car's fuel efficiency varies depending on trim level. 27.97 e-CVT) in Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Progressive Smart Hybrid: 21.11 (MT), 20.58 (AT), 19.38 (ALLGRIP MT).

    The automaker has not yet revealed the price of the new car; however, it is expected to be in the range of Rs 9-16 lakh in the Indian market. There is a good chance that the SUV will undercut the competition by a significant margin. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete in the Indian market against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Selton, Toyota Hyryder, and others.

    Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, C V Raman, while talking about the latest NEXA offering, said, "Grand Vitara, with its revolutionary powertrain options, class-leading features, immersive driving experience, and the NEXA signature 'Crafted Futurism' design language, is set to usher in a new era in the mid-SUV segment." "While developing the Grand Vitara, we tried to keep the 'Grandeur Experience' in mind as we created a new breed of SUVs capable of excelling in various terrains and satisfying various consumer preferences."

    Adding, "For the first time, a Maruti Suzuki car will have self-charging hybrid technology, Intelligent Electric Hybrid, that will enable us to step by step advance in the right direction toward electric mobility. We are certain that Grand Vitara will establish new standards in the SUV market with a step ahead in the future and a range of interesting features."

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    Also Read: Bookings for Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV Brezza opens; know details here

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here - adt

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here

    Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime at Rs 14.99 lakh - adt

    Tata Motors launches Nexon EV Prime at Rs 14.99 lakh

    Renault announces seven days Monsoon Service camp; starting today - adt

    Renault announces seven days Monsoon Service camp; starting today

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know - adt

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know

    TVS Motor launches new bike Ronin; know price, specification, other details - adt

    TVS Motor launches new bike Ronin; know price, specification, other details

    Recent Stories

    Want a break from WhatsApp Here s how to disappear from app without deleting it gcw

    Want a break from WhatsApp? Here's how to disappear from app without deleting it

    Supreme Court adjourns plea hearing for BCCI to allow its constitution amendment-ayh

    Supreme Court adjourns plea hearing for BCCI to allow its constitution amendment

    Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more RBA

    Shamshera: Karan Malhotra calls Sanjay Dutt-'Superman'; director reveals about actors' cancer and more

    Reliance Jio bets big on 5G deposits highest earnest money gcw

    Reliance Jio bets big on 5G, deposits highest earnest money

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/1st Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique unbeaten 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0 against Sri Lanka-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique's 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0

    Recent Videos

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon