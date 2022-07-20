Maruti Suzuki unveils new Grand Vitara; know price, features, specifications here

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the first of its kind from the Indian automaker, with an electric hybrid powertrain.

The brand-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been unveiled for the Indian market. Bookings for the new SUV from the Indian automaker had already begun, with a booking fee of Rs 11,000. It should be noted that with the introduction of the Grand Vitara, the Indian automaker is venturing into unexplored territory as the newly launched SUV features a slew of firsts. Grand Vitara is the automaker's first hybrid SUV and their first midsize SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara displays the homegrown automaker's modern design language. However, it takes inspiration from the recently launched Toyota Hyrder SUV. However, the grill, headlamps, and tail lamps give the car a distinct personality. The new SUV's rear fascia distinguishes it from the competition. Furthermore, the Grand Vitara's overall stance conveys confidence.

Maruti Suzuki has ensured that the new SUV is packed with features. To entice buyers, it includes features such as a heads-up display, a segment-first panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a 9-inch infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and many more. Furthermore, the SUV comes standard with six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and other safety features.

About the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the first of its kind from the Indian automaker with an electric hybrid powertrain. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine and has the option of a 1.5-litre K-series engine with an all-wheel drive. This new hybrid system will assist the SUV in optimising power output and fuel efficiency. According to the manufacturer, the car's fuel efficiency varies depending on trim level. 27.97 e-CVT) in Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Progressive Smart Hybrid: 21.11 (MT), 20.58 (AT), 19.38 (ALLGRIP MT).

The automaker has not yet revealed the price of the new car; however, it is expected to be in the range of Rs 9-16 lakh in the Indian market. There is a good chance that the SUV will undercut the competition by a significant margin. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete in the Indian market against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Selton, Toyota Hyryder, and others.

Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, C V Raman, while talking about the latest NEXA offering, said, "Grand Vitara, with its revolutionary powertrain options, class-leading features, immersive driving experience, and the NEXA signature 'Crafted Futurism' design language, is set to usher in a new era in the mid-SUV segment." "While developing the Grand Vitara, we tried to keep the 'Grandeur Experience' in mind as we created a new breed of SUVs capable of excelling in various terrains and satisfying various consumer preferences."

Adding, "For the first time, a Maruti Suzuki car will have self-charging hybrid technology, Intelligent Electric Hybrid, that will enable us to step by step advance in the right direction toward electric mobility. We are certain that Grand Vitara will establish new standards in the SUV market with a step ahead in the future and a range of interesting features."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

Also Read: Bookings for Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV Brezza opens; know details here