Mahindra's Scorpio-N booking begins from July 30; details here

Customers who order the Z8L variant will receive special early delivery treatment. The deliveries will begin during the holiday season on September 26.

Bookings for Mahindra's newly launched Scorpio-N SUV will begin on July 30 for a nominal fee of Rs 21,000. Customers can reserve the SUV both online and at Mahindra dealerships.

The 'Add to Cart' option was already available on the website (as of July 5), allowing customers to reserve their desired variant configuration from the start. There will also be a 'Booking Amendment Window' from July 30 until August 15. This is for discerning customers who want to change their variant of choice if they have already booked.

Initially, Mahindra&Mahindra intended to sell 20,000 Scorpio-N units. Customers who order the Z8L variant will receive special early delivery treatment. The deliveries will begin during the holiday season on September 26.

The Scorpio-N is available in five different configurations, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Except for the Z2, all Scorpio-N variants are available with manual or automatic transmission. The Z2 petrol (MT) variant starts at Rs 11.99 lakhs, while the top-spec Z8L variant with the diesel engine and AT option costs Rs 21.45 lakh. Know the price list below,

1)Z2 - Gasoline MT (Rs 11.99l) and Diesel MT (Rs 12.49l)

2) Z4 - Gasoline MT (Rs 13.49l), Diesel MT (Rs 13.99l), Gasoline AT (Rs 15.45l), Diesel AT (Rs 15.95l)

3) Z6 - Diesel MT (Rs 14.99l), Diesel AT (Rs 16.95l)

4) Z8 - Gasoline MT (Rs 16.99l), Diesel MT (Rs 17.49l), Gasoline AT (Rs 18.95l), Diesel AT (Rs 19.45l)

5) Z8L - Gasoline MT (Rs 18.99l), Diesel MT (Rs 19.49l), Gasoline AT (Rs 20.95l), Diesel AT (Rs 21.45l)

Furthermore, the 4WD will be available only with Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants at a Rs 2.45 lakh premium over the respective 2WD models. Aside from the standard 7-seater version, the Z8L also comes in a 6-seater version with an introductory price of Rs 20,000.

The Scorpio-N is available with two engine options. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 198 hp and 380 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-diesel engine produces 173 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

Mahindra has several tailor-made finance schemes, including ex-showroom registration insurance, accessories, shield, AMC, and loan protection. It also offers returns on investment beginning at 6.99 per cent and tenure options of 7, 8, and 10 years.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N to launch today: 5 things to know ahead of debut

Also Read: Watch: Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens