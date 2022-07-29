Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra's Scorpio-N booking begins from July 30; details here

    Customers who order the Z8L variant will receive special early delivery treatment. The deliveries will begin during the holiday season on September 26.

    Mahindras Scorpio-N booking begins from July 30; details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Bookings for Mahindra's newly launched Scorpio-N SUV will begin on July 30 for a nominal fee of Rs 21,000. Customers can reserve the SUV both online and at Mahindra dealerships.

    The 'Add to Cart' option was already available on the website (as of July 5), allowing customers to reserve their desired variant configuration from the start. There will also be a 'Booking Amendment Window' from July 30 until August 15. This is for discerning customers who want to change their variant of choice if they have already booked.

    Initially, Mahindra&Mahindra intended to sell 20,000 Scorpio-N units. Customers who order the Z8L variant will receive special early delivery treatment. The deliveries will begin during the holiday season on September 26.

    The Scorpio-N is available in five different configurations, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Except for the Z2, all Scorpio-N variants are available with manual or automatic transmission. The Z2 petrol (MT) variant starts at Rs 11.99 lakhs, while the top-spec Z8L variant with the diesel engine and AT option costs Rs 21.45 lakh. Know the price list below,

    1)Z2 - Gasoline MT (Rs 11.99l)  and  Diesel MT (Rs 12.49l)
    2) Z4 - Gasoline MT (Rs 13.49l), Diesel MT (Rs 13.99l), Gasoline AT (Rs 15.45l), Diesel AT (Rs 15.95l)
    3) Z6 - Diesel MT (Rs 14.99l), Diesel AT (Rs 16.95l)
    4) Z8 - Gasoline MT (Rs 16.99l), Diesel MT (Rs 17.49l), Gasoline AT (Rs 18.95l), Diesel AT (Rs 19.45l)
    5) Z8L - Gasoline MT (Rs 18.99l), Diesel MT (Rs 19.49l), Gasoline AT (Rs 20.95l), Diesel AT (Rs 21.45l)

    Furthermore, the 4WD will be available only with Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants at a Rs 2.45 lakh premium over the respective 2WD models. Aside from the standard 7-seater version, the Z8L also comes in a 6-seater version with an introductory price of Rs 20,000.

    The Scorpio-N is available with two engine options. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 198 hp and 380 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-diesel engine produces 173 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

    Mahindra has several tailor-made finance schemes, including ex-showroom registration insurance, accessories, shield, AMC, and loan protection. It also offers returns on investment beginning at 6.99 per cent and tenure options of 7, 8, and 10 years.

    Also Read: Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know

    Also Read:  Mahindra Scorpio-N to launch today: 5 things to know ahead of debut

    Also Read:  Watch: Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar dangerous manoeuvre advises restraint watch gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares clip of Thar's 'dangerous manoeuvre', advises restraint

    Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year Details here gcw

    Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year; Details here

    Aston Martin updates its classic wings; unveils brand new logo and slogan - adt

    Aston Martin updates its classic wings; unveils brand new logo and slogan

    Maruti Suzuki unveils new Grand Vitara; know price, features, specifications here - adt

    Maruti Suzuki unveils new Grand Vitara; know price, features, specifications here

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here - adt

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 2022 launched in India; know price, new features here

    Recent Stories

    Golden Hour -The First 60 Minutes: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare-snt

    Golden Hour -The First 60 Minutes: Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

    Viral video shows how mangroves save land from natural disaster - gps

    Viral video shows how mangroves save land from natural disaster

    Cigarette tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1 gcw

    Cigarette, tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway-ayh

    CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to become parents soon drb

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to become parents soon?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon