Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra Scorpio-N to launch today: 5 things to know ahead of debut

    Even though Mahindra's XUV700 is more modern, the Scorpio has a devoted following. Mahindra is presently preparing to unveil the Scorpio-N, a whole new Scorpio model. The forthcoming Scorpio-N introduction has created a lot of anticipation on social media, and the SUV has been trending for a few days now.

    Mahindra Scorpio N to launch today 5 things to know ahead of debut gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Scorpio is one of Mahindra's most recognisable vehicles. Even though Mahindra's XUV700 is more modern, the Scorpio has a devoted following. Mahindra is presently preparing to unveil the Scorpio-N, a whole new Scorpio model. The forthcoming Scorpio-N introduction has created a lot of anticipation on social media, and the SUV has been trending for a few days now.

    Variant & seat arrangement: Mahindra has already made the Scorpio-N official by publishing photos of the all-new vehicle. The details of all Scorpio-N models have been published on the internet ahead of their official release. According to sources, Mahindra will offer the Scorpio-N in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L.  Customers will be able to select between a six-seat and a seven-seat arrangement.

    Only Diesel, no petrol variant: Only the diesel type will be available with four-wheel drive, and both manual and automatic gearboxes will be available. Customers will also be able to select their preferred gearbox, as the SUV will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

    Also Read | Hyundai Tucson SUV to launch July 13: 5 things you need to know ahead of debut

    All about the engine: The Mahindra Scorpio N 2022 will be available with two engines: a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It should be noted that the older model will be available alongside the new one under the name Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

    Latest technology: The Scorpio N will be far more current than the previous Scorpio, since it will use AdrenoX linked vehicle technology. The Scorpio-N will also include new dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone temperature control, an electric sunroof, and a revised instrument panel.

    AdrenoX technology allows passengers to quickly operate the window up/down, interior temperature, and navigation. The technology also includes Alexa connectivity, voice commands, and 24-hour access to car data.

    Know its interior & exterior: The Scorpio N's cabin has a dual-tone black and brown colour scheme. The temperature control unit and controls are identical to those found on the Thar. The SUV will also include dual tone leatherette seats, which are believed to be unique to higher-end models. The Scorpio-N will also include new dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone temperature control, an electric sunroof, and a revised instrument panel.

    Also Read | Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in a boost towards road safety

    The new generation Scorpio is estimated to be priced about Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, and will be a more inexpensive alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch today Know what time is the launch expected price features and more gcw

    2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch today; Know what time is the launch, expected specs and more

    Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in boost towards road safety gcw

    Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in a boost towards road safety

    Hyundai Tucson SUV to launch July 13 5 things you need to know ahead of debut gcw

    Hyundai Tucson SUV to launch July 13: 5 things you need to know ahead of debut

    Bookings for Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV Brezza opens; Know details here - adt

    Bookings for Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV Brezza opens; know details here

    Lightyear to launch world s first solar car with 1000 km range by end of 2022 details inside gcw

    Lightyear to launch world’s first solar car with 1000 km range by end of 2022

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association: Bradley Beal to opt out, then re-sign with Washington Wizards on a 5-year max-krn

    NBA: Bradley Beal to opt out, then re-sign with Washington Wizards on a 5-year max

    Leopard rescued from an open well; netizens demand action: watch video - gps

    Leopard rescued from an open well; netizens demand action: watch video

    Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's relationship, future and more RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Neetu Kapoor speaks about son's marriage, future and more

    Bank Holidays in July 2022 Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days Know dates gcw

    Bank Holidays in July 2022: Bank holidays to remain closed for 14 days; Know dates

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 12 result today, know time, websites - adt

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 12 result today, know time, websites

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon