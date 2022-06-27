Mahindra Scorpio-N to launch today: 5 things to know ahead of debut

Even though Mahindra's XUV700 is more modern, the Scorpio has a devoted following. Mahindra is presently preparing to unveil the Scorpio-N, a whole new Scorpio model. The forthcoming Scorpio-N introduction has created a lot of anticipation on social media, and the SUV has been trending for a few days now.

Scorpio is one of Mahindra's most recognisable vehicles. Even though Mahindra's XUV700 is more modern, the Scorpio has a devoted following. Mahindra is presently preparing to unveil the Scorpio-N, a whole new Scorpio model. The forthcoming Scorpio-N introduction has created a lot of anticipation on social media, and the SUV has been trending for a few days now.

Variant & seat arrangement: Mahindra has already made the Scorpio-N official by publishing photos of the all-new vehicle. The details of all Scorpio-N models have been published on the internet ahead of their official release. According to sources, Mahindra will offer the Scorpio-N in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Customers will be able to select between a six-seat and a seven-seat arrangement.

Only Diesel, no petrol variant: Only the diesel type will be available with four-wheel drive, and both manual and automatic gearboxes will be available. Customers will also be able to select their preferred gearbox, as the SUV will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

All about the engine: The Mahindra Scorpio N 2022 will be available with two engines: a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It should be noted that the older model will be available alongside the new one under the name Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Latest technology: The Scorpio N will be far more current than the previous Scorpio, since it will use AdrenoX linked vehicle technology. The Scorpio-N will also include new dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone temperature control, an electric sunroof, and a revised instrument panel.

AdrenoX technology allows passengers to quickly operate the window up/down, interior temperature, and navigation. The technology also includes Alexa connectivity, voice commands, and 24-hour access to car data.

Know its interior & exterior: The Scorpio N's cabin has a dual-tone black and brown colour scheme. The temperature control unit and controls are identical to those found on the Thar. The SUV will also include dual tone leatherette seats, which are believed to be unique to higher-end models. The Scorpio-N will also include new dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone temperature control, an electric sunroof, and a revised instrument panel.

The new generation Scorpio is estimated to be priced about Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, and will be a more inexpensive alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.