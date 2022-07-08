Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nissan Magnite Red Edition bookings open; here's what we know

    The Nissan Magnite Red Edition features red accents on the front grille and front bumper cladding.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Nissan India has begun accepting reservations for the Nissan Magnite Red Edition, which will be available in the country on July 18, 2022. The new Nissan Magnite Red Edition has received over one lakh bookings and 50,000 deliveries, features visual enhancements to the exterior and interior and a feature upgrade. Nissan Magnite Red Edition will be available in three different configurations: Magnite XV MT Red Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT Red Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT Red Edition.

    "We're thrilled to start taking reservations for the New Nissan Magnite RED edition," said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India. The value of Nissan's global SUV heritage for the Indian market has been highlighted by our Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Magnite, and the Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for a young, discerning audience. He further added that they are confident that the bold design, powerful performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features of the Nissan Magnite RED will captivate customers and create memorable journeys.

    The Nissan Magnite Red Edition has red accents on the wheel arch and body side cladding.

    The exterior of the Nissan Magnite Red Edition will be enhanced with red accents on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and body side cladding. Body graphics, a tail door garnish, an LED scuff plate, and a Red Edition badge will also be included with the Nissan Magnite Red Edition. The Nissan Magnite Red Edition has also received technological upgrades such as a wireless charger and ambient mood lighting. Nissan 

    Magnite Red Edition will be available in two colour schemes. The Nissan Magnite Red Edition would include an 8-inch touchscreen with Wi-Fi connectivity, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Other standard features include push-button start/stop, LED fog lamps, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist.

