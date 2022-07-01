Watch: Man's superfast speed while booking tickets gets praise from netizens

You might have seen a long ticket queue at railway stations to get tickets. Long lines at the ticket counter are worrisome in big cities where being a few seconds late can cost you your train. However, if there was a super fast ticket issue counter, you have nothing to be worried about. An Indian Railway employee has recently created ripples on social media by displaying his work skills. Yes, an older adult functioning for public transportation caught the netizens' attention for printing tickets at lightning speed.

Twitter handle of Mumbai Railway Users shared this video with the caption, "Somewhere in Indian Railways this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds."

Also Read: Watch: Buffalo’s act of helping a tortoise leaves people in awe

The video shows a man standing in front of an Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) at a railway station and booking tickets for commuters as per their request. The exciting element is the Railway official was booking tickets at a superfast speed, which helped passengers' time.

In the video, his hands move faster on the ticket vending machine.

Looking at his fast pace of work, one can get the jitters; it is nothing short of incredible. Several passengers and first-time travellers on the train route also took advantage of this experienced railway employee.

For the uninitiated, the ATVM is a ticket issuing machine introduced by the Indian Railways to facilitate passengers at the ticket counter.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 930K views and around 34K likes. Social media users praised the man for his outstanding skills and efficiency at his job. Netizens also resembled his speed with the superhero Flash, who operates at a fast pace. A user wrote, "Itna fast train ka ticket milega to zindagi me kabhi line nai lagegi."

Another person commented, "Look at the speed in which the system and the HMI works! Railway has come a long way. Ofcourse man is fast for his age." Watch the video.

Also Read: Watch: Amidst fuel shortage in Sri Lanka, people hang from loaded bus