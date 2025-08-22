Mahindra XUV300 becomes the first SUV under Rs 12 lakh to offer Dolby Atmos audio technology. The new REVX A, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants boast a 6-speaker system with an optional subwoofer, delivering a cinematic sound experience.

Mahindra has created a new milestone in the Indian car market. The Mahindra XUV300 has become the world's first SUV to offer Dolby Atmos audio technology priced under Rs 12 lakh. This feature is offered only in the newly launched REVX A, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants. This setup includes a 6-speaker audio system with an additional subwoofer. The company claims this offers deep bass and enhanced sound clarity, creating a true cinematic soundscape.

Deliveries of the four Dolby Atmos-equipped variants will commence by mid-September 2025. With this addition, the Mahindra XUV300 becomes the fourth vehicle series from Mahindra to feature Dolby Atmos, following the BE 6, XEV 9e electric origin SUVs, and the Thar Roxi.

Dolby Atmos is a premium audio technology created for cinema theaters. It gives you a 3D-like surround sound experience, where sound seems to come from all directions. In a car, this system provides a concert-like experience for the driver and passengers. Dolby Atmos will be available not only in the REVX of the XUV 3XO but also in the AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants. These variants will have a 6-speaker system. The AX7L variant will have an additional subwoofer, which will further enhance the bass and sound quality. The XUV 3XO's infotainment system is linked to the music streaming platform Gaana app. This means you can enjoy Dolby Atmos music directly while sitting in the car.

Mahindra XUV300 Price and Variants

The Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV range is currently priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh ex-showroom. The new REV X, AX5L, AX7, and AX7L variants are priced from Rs 8.94 lakh, Rs 12.62 lakh, Rs 12.79 lakh, and Rs 13.99 lakh, respectively. This compact SUV comes in three engine options - a 117bhp, 1.5L diesel, a 131bhp, 1.2L direct injection turbo petrol, and a 111bhp, 1.2L turbo petrol. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter.