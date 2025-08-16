Mahindra is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on accessories for the 7-seater XUV700 in August. The SUV boasts a powerful engine, advanced features like ADAS, and a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. Discounts vary by location and dealer.

Mahindra, the popular SUV brand in India, has announced discounts on its 7-seater XUV700 SUV for August. This month, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 50,000 on accessories with this car. Customers can avail of cash discounts, accessory discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage bonuses, and corporate discounts. The ex-showroom price of this SUV ranges from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 24.14 lakh. The company has discontinued all 5-seater variants of this SUV. Now it is available for purchase only in the 7-seater variant.

Speaking about the Mahindra XUV700's engine, it gets a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 200hp of power and 380Nm of torque. The XUV700 also gets a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine that produces 155hp of power and 360Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The all-wheel-drive option is available only with the diesel engine.

Talking about the features of the XUV700, it includes rear parking sensors, a height-adjustable driver seat, a rear spoiler, and follow-me-home headlights. It has rear wipers, defoggers, and door and boot-lid unlock features. The car is equipped with LED turn indicators. It also gets the feature of adaptive cruise control. The start-stop function is available in the higher specs.

Examining the XUV700's safety features, it has an Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) in addition to forward collision warning. Features like cruise control, smart pilot assist, and traffic sign recognition are also available in the vehicle. For safety, Mahindra & Mahindra has also provided a total of 7 airbags, traction control, a tire pressure monitoring system, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera in the XUV700. The XUV700 has achieved a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Note: The discounts available on cars with the help of different platforms are detailed above. The above-mentioned discounts vary according to different states in the country, different terrains, each city, dealerships, stock, color, and variant. That is, this discount may be more or less in your city or dealer. In such a situation, before buying a car, contact your nearest local dealer for accurate discount figures and other information.