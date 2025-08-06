Mahindra reported record-breaking SUV sales and plans to launch two new electric SUVs in early 2026. The company will introduce lower battery pack variants of XEV 9e and BE6, updated versions of existing models, facelifts for XUV700 and Thar 3-door.

Mahindra & Mahindra is strongly focused on SUVs. The company reported its highest-ever SUV sales. In the first quarter of FY2026, the domestic automaker recorded sales of 152,100 units, marking a 22% year-on-year growth. To further boost sales performance, Mahindra has planned several new product launches across multiple segments.

The company recently confirmed the launch of two new electric SUVs in the first quarter of 2026. During the same period, Mahindra will also introduce new lower battery pack variants of the XEV 9e and BE6 SUVs, updated versions of existing models, and multiple facelifts, including the XUV700 and Thar 3-door.

Inspired by Mahindra's new electric SUVs, the updated XUV700 will receive notable changes inside and out. Most of the design updates are expected at the front. The SUV is likely to come with a newly designed grille with more slanted slats, new circular headlamps, and a slightly revised lower section of the bumper.

The cabin might include an upgraded Harman audio system with Dolby support, rear seats with ottoman function, a digital key, self-parking assist, and an auto-dimming IRVM. No mechanical changes are expected in the vehicle. The 2026 Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be offered with the existing 197bhp, 2.0L turbo petrol and 182bhp, 2.2L turbo diesel engine options.

The 2026 Mahindra Thar facelift is coming with an enhanced design and interior. Spy images suggest that the SUV will feature a new front grille, redesigned headlamps, updated bumpers, new alloy wheels, and tweaked taillamps. Its front fascia will share a strong resemblance with the Thar Roxor.

Interior changes will likely include cues from the Thar Roxor. The SUV is likely to offer a new dashboard, an updated digital instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with the latest UI. Features like a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, rear disc brakes, six airbags as standard, and a Level-2 ADAS suite might also be offered. Reports suggest that the 2026 Mahindra Thar will retain the existing 152bhp, 2.0L turbo petrol, 119bhp, 1.5L turbo diesel, and 2.2L turbo diesel options. Manual and automatic gearboxes will also continue.