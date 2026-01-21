Mahindra has released a teaser for a new Thar model, potentially named the Thar Roxx. This could be the anticipated five-door version or a new special edition, possibly a dark-themed model with cosmetic enhancements.

The Thar is one of Mahindra & Mahindra's most popular and best-selling SUVs. The company is constantly updating it to make it even better. It seems Mahindra is gearing up to launch another new model within a few weeks of the new year. The company's official teaser showing the new Thar Roxx model has been released.

In the teaser, which is just 14 seconds long, the Thar's design is shown from the front. The company has often been seen testing a revised three-door Thar, designed with inspiration from the Thar Roxx. Prototypes for 2025 were seen several times, but they turned out to be a minor update to the three-door model. However, putting an end to speculation about the new three-door Thar, the teaser could be for the five-door Thar.

This might be a minor cosmetic enhancement for the Thar Roxx. The teaser confirms that the SUV is essentially a larger Thar when viewed from the side. Beyond a visual enhancement, it could also be a special edition. This aligns with the positive response received by Mahindra's line of dark-themed limited editions with limited production numbers.

The teaser features the line "The spotlight has found its star," which suggests this rather than a major facelift. This indicates that Mahindra is preparing to add a new variant or a limited-spec model. Such an edition could follow Mahindra's familiar path with a Black Edition, featuring a dark exterior color scheme, blacked-out detailing, and exclusive badging.

Interior updates, if any, are expected to be minor. This could include revised seat upholstery, unique trim finishes, or special edition garnishes, while the overall cabin layout and feature set will likely remain unchanged. Alternatively, the teaser might hint at a minor facelift planned for 2026. In this case, the updates might be limited to an updated infotainment system, revised interior materials, and minor exterior changes.

No mechanical changes are likely in Mahindra's new Thar. The SUV is expected to continue with the existing engine and transmission options. However, the 1.5-liter diesel engine found in the three-door Thar cannot be completely ruled out for the upcoming Roxx. Nevertheless, the company might deliver a surprise.