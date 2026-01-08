- Home
An electric car has been launched within your budget, and people are flocking to the new Mahindra 3XO EV. Starting with a 39.4 kWh battery, this car is built for both daily use and long journeys. What is its price?
Mahindra 3XO EV
Mahindra has launched new cars in India with attractive style, top safety, and advanced features at a great price. The Mahindra 3XO fuel car is now available as an electric version.
Mahindra 3XO EV Car Price
The Mahindra 3XO electric car starts at Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It's launched at a competitive price. Variants: AX5 at Rs 13.89 lakh and AX7L at Rs 14.96 lakh.
What is the new EV car's mileage?
The Mahindra 3XO EV with a 39.4 kWh battery pack will give a mileage of 285 kilometers on a single charge. It has 110 kW power and 310 Nm torque. It accelerates 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds.
Mahindra 3XO Features
Even the base variant gets a triple-screen layout. Premium features include Adrenox connectivity, built-in Alexa, smartwatch support, and multiple USB chargers for convenience.
Base Model's Safety Features
The base AX variant lacks ADAS but has great safety. It includes 6 airbags, ESC, and hill hold control as standard. Higher trims add a 540° monitor and premium audio.
