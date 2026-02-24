1 6 Image Credit : Google

Which E-Scooter Has the Longest Battery Warranty?

When buying an electric scooter, the biggest worry for most people is the battery. If it dies quickly, replacing it can be super expensive. To fix this tension, companies are now focusing on long battery warranties. What started as a 5-year warranty has now gone up to 8 years, and some companies are even giving lifetime warranties. Let's look at five Indian companies offering the longest battery warranties for their e-scooters.