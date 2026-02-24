Best E-Scooters with Long-Term and Lifetime Warranty in India
Some e-scooter brands in India offer long-term warranties, including 8-year and even lifetime coverage. Discover which companies provide the best warranty deals to ensure reliability and peace of mind.
Image Credit : Google
Which E-Scooter Has the Longest Battery Warranty?
When buying an electric scooter, the biggest worry for most people is the battery. If it dies quickly, replacing it can be super expensive. To fix this tension, companies are now focusing on long battery warranties. What started as a 5-year warranty has now gone up to 8 years, and some companies are even giving lifetime warranties. Let's look at five Indian companies offering the longest battery warranties for their e-scooters.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Simple Energy: Leading the Pack with a Lifetime Warranty
Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has set a new industry standard. The company has announced a lifetime warranty for both the battery and motor on its Simple One Gen 2 model. This means long-term scooter users no longer have to worry about battery replacement costs. This offer is a game-changer for those who plan to use their vehicle for many years.
Image Credit : Google
Ather Energy: 8 Years or 80,000 km Warranty
Ather Energy offers an 8-year or 80,000-kilometre battery warranty under its 'Ather Protect' plan. The company also guarantees the battery will stay at 70% health. If the battery's capacity drops below this, the company will replace it for free. Ather's scooter sales have gone up in the last few months, showing that customers trust the brand.
Image Credit : X/Mukul Sharma
Ola Electric: The First to Offer an 8-Year Warranty
Ola Electric was the first company to bring an 8-year battery warranty to the Indian market. The company gives a standard 8-year or 80,000 km warranty on all its models, including the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X. For an extra fee, customers can even extend this warranty to 125,000 kilometres. This long warranty has helped Ola build a strong presence in the market.
Image Credit : Google
River Indie: Covering Both Battery and Motor
The River Indie scooter, often called the 'SUV of Scooters', now comes with an extended warranty option of 8 years or 80,000 kilometres. This plan covers both the battery and the motor. However, customers have to pay an extra amount for this extended warranty. The demand for this scooter has also seen a big jump recently.
Image Credit : our own
Lectrix: Lifetime Battery with a Subscription Plan
Gurugram-based Lectrix is doing things differently with its battery subscription model. The company offers a lifetime battery warranty on its LXS 2.0 scooter, but you have to buy it with a subscription plan. Under this plan, if the battery fails, the company replaces it at no extra cost, giving customers long-term peace of mind.
