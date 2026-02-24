Price: ₹12.49 lakh to ₹17.19 lakh | Battery: 30kWh & 45kWh | Range: up to 489 km (claimed)

The Tata Nexon EV is one of India's most popular electric SUVs. Its long range (up to 489 km claimed), strong performance, and SUV road presence make it a benchmark in the mid-range EV segment. If your budget is around ₹7-8 lakh, the MG Comet and Tata Tiago are great. For an SUV look and more range, the Punch or Nexon EV are better. If you prefer a sedan, the Tigor EV is the right pick.