India’s 5 Cheapest Electric Cars 2026: Compare Prices, Range, and Key Features
Looking for a budget electric car in India? Check out the 5 cheapest EVs, including Tata Tiago and MG Comet, with details on prices, range, and key features for smart, affordable electric driving.
EV demand is on the rise
The five cheapest electric cars
Tata Tiago EV
Price: ₹7.99 lakh (start) | Battery: 19.2kWh & 24kWh | Range: 315 km (claimed)
The Tiago EV is considered the most balanced electric hatchback in the budget segment. It offers a great mix of price (starts at ₹7.99 lakh), range (claimed 315 km), and practicality, making it a smart choice for those upgrading from a petrol car.
MG Comet EV
Price: ₹7.50 lakh (start) | Battery: 17.3kWh | Range: 230 km (claimed)
The MG Comet EV is currently India's most affordable electric car, starting at just ₹7.50 lakh. Its compact size is perfect for crowded city streets. The tech-savvy cabin with a dual-screen setup and easy driving make it stand out. If you mainly drive in the city, this is a great entry-level EV with a claimed range of 230 km.
Tata Punch EV
Price: ₹6.49 lakh (BaaS model) | Battery: 30kWh & 40kWh | Range: 365 km to 468 km (ARAI claimed)
The Tata Punch EV now comes with a bigger battery and longer range (365 km to 468 km, ARAI claimed). The BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) model has brought its starting price down to ₹6.49 lakh. Its high driving position and rugged look give it a more premium, SUV-like feel than a hatchback.
Tata Tigor EV
Price: ₹12.49 lakh (start) | Battery: 26kWh | Range: 315 km (claimed)
If you're looking for an electric sedan, the Tigor EV is a solid choice. Its 3-box design offers more boot space, which is great for family use. With a comfortable cabin and reliable performance, it's a value-for-money EV starting at ₹12.49 lakh with a claimed range of 315 km.
Tata Nexon EV
Price: ₹12.49 lakh to ₹17.19 lakh | Battery: 30kWh & 45kWh | Range: up to 489 km (claimed)
The Tata Nexon EV is one of India's most popular electric SUVs. Its long range (up to 489 km claimed), strong performance, and SUV road presence make it a benchmark in the mid-range EV segment. If your budget is around ₹7-8 lakh, the MG Comet and Tata Tiago are great. For an SUV look and more range, the Punch or Nexon EV are better. If you prefer a sedan, the Tigor EV is the right pick.
