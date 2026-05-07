The Shine's biggest plus point is its mileage. While ARAI claims 55 kmpl, the bike easily gives 50-60 kmpl in real-world conditions. Its 10.5-11 litre fuel tank allows you to travel 550-600 km on a single fill-up. This is a huge advantage for daily commuters and those who travel between cities. Low maintenance costs and long-term, trouble-free ownership are key highlights of the Shine.

Comfortable Ride..

The Shine also scores high on comfort. Its low weight (around 113-115 kg), comfy seat, great riding posture, and soft suspension ensure a fatigue-free ride even on bumpy city roads. The front telescopic fork and rear twin shock absorbers provide good balance. For safety, its braking system offers a choice between drum or disc brakes, both equipped with CBS (Combi-Brake System).