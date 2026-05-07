Honda Shine 125: Superb sales! India's top 125cc bike starts at just Rs 81,000
The Honda Shine 125 runs on a 123.94cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is BS-VI and OBD2B compliant. It churns out around 10.8 PS of power and 11 Nm of torque.
Honda Shine 125
For years, the Honda Shine 125 has ruled the 125cc commuter bike segment. It faces tough competition from bikes like the Hero Splendor, Bajaj Platina, and TVS Radeon. But, its reliability, refined performance, and low maintenance costs make it India's best-selling 125cc bike. Even in 2026, it remains the top choice in its category.
Hits 100 km/h speed..
The Shine 125 gets its power from a 123.94cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is BS-VI and OBD2B compliant. This engine produces about 10.8 PS of power and 11 Nm of torque, and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It's super refined, with very little vibration or noise, and offers smooth power delivery. The bike handles city traffic easily, has good pickup, and can comfortably hit speeds of 90-100 km/h on the highway. Many riders say the Shine's engine is much smoother than other 125cc bikes.
60 km mileage
The Shine's biggest plus point is its mileage. While ARAI claims 55 kmpl, the bike easily gives 50-60 kmpl in real-world conditions. Its 10.5-11 litre fuel tank allows you to travel 550-600 km on a single fill-up. This is a huge advantage for daily commuters and those who travel between cities. Low maintenance costs and long-term, trouble-free ownership are key highlights of the Shine.
Comfortable Ride..
The Shine also scores high on comfort. Its low weight (around 113-115 kg), comfy seat, great riding posture, and soft suspension ensure a fatigue-free ride even on bumpy city roads. The front telescopic fork and rear twin shock absorbers provide good balance. For safety, its braking system offers a choice between drum or disc brakes, both equipped with CBS (Combi-Brake System).
Colour Options
Recent updates to the Shine include a fully digital instrument cluster, a 15-watt USB-C charging port, a chrome visor, and new colour options. Its design is simple yet has a premium feel. Honda's wide service network and good resale value make it an even more attractive package.
Price starts at just Rs 81,000
The bike is priced quite reasonably, with an ex-showroom price starting from just Rs. 81,502. When it comes to mileage, the Bajaj Platina might be better, but the Shine is far superior in comfort and build quality. The TVS Radeon looks sportier, but it's hard to compete with Honda's long-term reliability and service network.
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