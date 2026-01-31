Jeep India has unveiled its long-term Jeep 2.0 strategy, confirming a new SUV launch in 2027, stronger localization, export expansion from India, and a focus on ownership experience over short-term sales.

Iconic American auto brand Jeep India has announced a new 2.0 strategy aimed at improving its vehicle lineup, meeting customer needs, and enhancing the ownership experience. As part of this roadmap, called the Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0, a new SUV will be launched in 2027, the first new model in five years. In the meantime, special editions of the current range will be released.

As part of the Jeep 2.0 strategy, the company will continue to invest in its product portfolio globally. Existing models will be updated periodically, and special editions will be released to keep the products fresh and exciting. New products are also planned. The next major phase is expected to begin in 2027. This makes it clear that Jeep is working on a long-term roadmap rather than making hasty decisions.

Jeep 2.0 Strategy for India

India is no longer just a sales market for Jeep. Jeep vehicles manufactured at the Ranjangaon plant near Pune are already being exported to markets like Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. In the future, the company plans to expand vehicle exports from India to key markets such as Africa and North America. This will further strengthen India's role in Jeep's global business.

Jeep is working to increase the local content of its vehicles to about 90%. Although this figure is currently lower, greater localization will help control vehicle costs. This move will make Jeep more competitive in the long run, especially in a price-sensitive market like India.

Jeep is not just focused on selling vehicles but also on providing a great ownership experience. To achieve this, the company is strengthening several initiatives like the Assured Buyback Program, pre-maintenance plans, extended warranty, and the Confidence 7 service ecosystem. Additionally, Jeep organizes events like Jeep Clubs, off-road trails, and Camp Jeep to connect customers with a strong community.

Jeep currently has a presence in about 70 cities across India, with over 85 sales and service touchpoints. This network will be gradually expanded to reach more people in the future. Overall, the Jeep 2.0 strategy seems to be a practical and fundamental plan. The company's focus is on building trust, increasing value, and staying in India for the long term, rather than on immediate sales growth.