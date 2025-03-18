NZ vs PAK: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf hits back at critics after losing against New Zealand in 2nd T20I (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf gave a strong reply to the critics back at home after the Men in Green’s second T20I defeat against New Zealand at the Oval University in Dunedin on Sunday. This was Pakistan’s second consecutive defeat in the three-match T20I series after losing the opening game by nine wickets at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

After posting a total of 135/7 in 15 overs due to rain, Pakistan failed to defend the total as New Zealand chased down a 136-run target in 13.1 overs. Haris Rauf led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 2/20 in three overs. Mohammad Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Jahandad Khan picked a wicket each. For New Zealand, Tim Seifert was top-scorer with an innings of innings of 45 off 22 balls while forming a 66-run opening partnership with Finn Allen (38 off 16 balls).

Also read: NZ vs PAK: 4 sixes and 26 runs in an over! Tim Seifert takes Shaheen Afridi to cleaners in 2nd T20I (WATCH)

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was ripped into by Tim Seifert as he conceded 26 runs, including four sixes, in an over, denting the visitors’ chances of defending the total. Following the defeat in the second T20I, Pakistan was once again faced criticism for their failure to defend a modest total.

Speaking at the press conference after the defeat against New Zealand, Haris Rauf stated that there are certain people in Pakistan who wanted the team to lose, so that they can criticise the player. The pacer further added that it has become common in Pakistan to criticize youngsters even if they fail to perform in a few matches.

“It is now a common thing in Pakistan to criticise players. These are young players who have been given an opportunity. If you look at the rest of the teams, the youngsters are given full freedom," Rauf said.

“They are given 10-15 games. When you first enter international cricket, you struggle. That goes without saying. It is now common in Pakistan. People are waiting to see us lose," he added.

WATCH: Haris Rauf slams critics

Pakistan’s performance has been under heavy scrutiny after their early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29, Pakistan did not go past the group stage of the tournament, as they finished at the bottom of the Group A points table without a single win.

Many former Pakistan cricketers, including Wasim Akram, Shahzad Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Akhtar, Javed Miandad and to name a few heavily criticized the Men in Green for their below-par performance throughout the tournament, while slamming the selection committee for their favouritism.

‘We are giving our best’: Haris Rauf

Further speaking about Pakistan’s performance in the T20I series against New Zealand, Haris Rauf stated that his side is giving their all to win the match, adding that senior players are motivating youngsters to perform well in international cricket.

“We are giving our best and focusing on building the team. As seniors, we are motivating the youngsters and how to go about things in international cricket," Rauf said.

Ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand, PCB selection committee came under heavy fire after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were dropped from the squad. Rizwan was sacked from captaincy duties in T20Is and named Salman Agha as the new captain of Pakistan in the shorter format.

Pakistan will look to bounce back from two consecutive defeats when they take on New Zealand in the third T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, March 21.

Also read: NZ vs PAK: Pakistan skipper Salman admits batting improvement in powerplay after 2nd T20I loss to New Zealand

Latest Videos