Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details

Tesla has leased a showroom space in Mumbai's BKC, hinting at its imminent entry into the Indian market. The lease agreement suggests a long-term commitment and potential local manufacturing plans.

Tesla is coming to India: Check its first showroom location, monthly rent and other details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 6, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

American EV maker Tesla has rented a 4,000-sq ft space in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district to house its maiden showroom in the country, it was revealed on Wednesday. According to records released by CRE Matrix, the business, which is led by billionaire Elon Musk, would be paying a monthly rent of more over Rs 35 lakh for the premises, which also includes a few parking spaces. The much anticipated Tesla debut might be a prelude to the innovative automaker's ultimate intentions to produce or assemble in India.

According to the records, the space at Maker Maxity has a five-year contract, and the monthly fee would increase to around Rs 43 lakh with a 5% annual rent increase. The ground floor property, which is leased by Univco Properties, is situated quite near to the first Apple Store in India. On February 27, Univco and one of Tesla's subsidiaries with offices in Pune registered a rental agreement. According to the records, a security deposit of Rs 2.11 crore has been paid, and the monthly rent per square foot at the beginning rental is Rs 881.

Also Read | Tesla in India: Will the cheapest car cost Rs 35-40 lakhs?

Recently, Tesla has posted nearly two dozen mid-level job openings in India, including positions for store managers, service managers, and customer relationship managers. India’s electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, fuelled by government incentives and rising consumer demand for sustainable transport. Tesla’s entry is expected to boost EV adoption and intensify competition with established Indian players like Tata Motors and Mahindra.

How was Tesla established?

Engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning established the sustainable energy and electric vehicle (EV) startup Tesla, Inc. in the United States in 2003. The business, which bears the name of renowned inventor Nikola Tesla, was founded to hasten the global switch to renewable energy. In 2004, Elon Musk became a shareholder and chairman of Tesla before rising to the position of CEO and spearheading the company's explosive expansion. When the Roadster, the first all-electric sports automobile, was introduced in 2008, Tesla attracted international attention. The Model S sedan, Model X SUV, and Model 3, which rose to the top of the global electric vehicle sales charts, came next.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra REVEALS how he will take on Elon Musk's Tesla if it comes to India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025 and their sales figure gcw

Fronx beats Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 selling SUVs in February 2025

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Top 5 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride gcw

5 game-changing gadgets every biker needs for a smoother ride

Kia Syros crosses 20000 bookings in India Most popular variants and colors revealed gcw

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

Recent Stories

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now? gcw

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now?

Traveler's paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir SRI

Traveler’s paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir

Footall Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it unfair HRD

Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it 'unfair'

Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer! gcw

Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer!

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties shk

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon